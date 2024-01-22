January 22, 2024

NASA rewards the Alps once again with a stunning photo of shadows on the Moon and on Gran Paradiso

“Is it really possible for the moon and the mountain to have similar shadows?” That's the question with which NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day website publishes its Picture of the Day Grivolaa peak in the heart with a height of 3969 metres, is part of the Gran Paradiso massif, between Valsavarench and Valle dei Cogni, in the heart of the National Park.

The photo was taken by Valle d'Aosta Enzo Massa Micone It was also shared on NASA-Apod's social channels: “An international display of one of the most emblematic mountains in Gran Paradiso National Park,” and enthusiastic comments from the park.

Edited by the Turin editorial team

The image, as stated on NASA’s website, was taken in October 2022. “The sun is located to the right of the scenic foreground and illuminates the right side of Luna Similar to how the right side of mountain. This lunar phase is called “quarter” because the illuminated portion visible from Earth represents a quarter of the entire surface of the Moon. Subsequent digital processing of this single exposure gave greater importance to both objects.

They point out that in order to capture the alignment, it was necessary “a Accurate timing Because the Earth rotates once a day.”

The confession comes a few weeks after he was recognized Valerio Minato For his shot that linked Al-Qamar, Monviso and Superga.

See also  Super Cub C125, the best selling car in the world




