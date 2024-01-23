Can't do without icons? Using this trick, you can create an infinite number of things

Do you love icons but the ones available are no longer enough? Using this method, you can create as many as you want.

Emojis (also known as emojis) are an essential part of messages, which can look very cold and blank, making it look like the other person is angry while typing.

Emojialso called emojis or smileys, They reproduce expressions in the most beautiful and funniest way possible Of people, and at the same time various things that can be found in everyday life, such as flowers, foods, various tools, and even animals. Using emojis gives a little color to messages and at the same time allows you to understand the tone in which the other person is speaking. The only negative is that The number of emojis available is limited, although with mobile phone and WhatsApp updates, more and more possibilities are added to choose from. However, sometimes we had to be very patient before we could get some emojis – like the pink heart without the glitter – and for those who wanted to be able to use more there An opportunity to make the most of it.

Create emoji: Here's how

In fact, on the Internet you can find a function that allows you to create an infinite number of emojis, and to use this function, you just need to type the terms “Emoji Kitchen“.

After typing these two words in the search bar, you will see as the first result a section in which there are many emojis that are a little different from the usual, since the expressions, and some of their parts, such as the eyes, face, mouth, for example, are mixed together. In fact, this is exactly what the emoji kitchen consists of: this function makes it possible to do just that Merge two emojis togetherso that the output has the properties of both.

To log in, simply do this Press the start button And you can select all existing emojis. Immediately after their selection Google will automatically mix them and the result will be a very funny emoji, especially if you take faces contrasting with each other, such as the scared emoji and the three little hearts around the face. This way you have the possibility to create new emojis from them Use them in a fun way in your messagesbecause by copying it you can use it anywhere, and the more you try different combinations, the more fun the results will be.