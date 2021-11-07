November 7, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 on top of graphics in 8K video on PC with maximum settings - Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 on top of graphics in 8K video on PC with maximum settings – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 7, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 She shows herself at the top of her graphic capabilities in a video taken from the release Computer, with the ability to see the gameplay in 8 kilo And with the graphics options set to maximum, in order to get an idea of ​​where you can push the game in the Windows version.

The video comes from the YouTube Digital Dreams channel and can be seen above, with the 8K option selected to see maximum detail, but considering the platform compresses the video in relation to the original quality of the feed coming from the computer.

Forza Horizon 5 is currently only available to those who have purchased Premium versionHowever, as we’ve seen, there are already 700,000 players online in the new racing game from Playground Games and Microsoft, which shows the expectation that was there for this title.

Coming back to the topic of the news video, the gameplay is taken from a computer with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, so the maximum that can be obtained practically at the moment on the consumer hardware front, with access to 8K and 60 frames per second. The film consists of a montage of different sections of the gameplay recorded in different settings and situations within the large Mexican map that characterizes this new chapter.

For all the information about the game, we refer you to our Forza Horizon 5 review on these pages, remembering that this is the new game with the highest ratings of 2021, right now.

