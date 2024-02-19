NASA is searching for the second crew for CHAPEA

This will be the second of three planned Earth missions, called CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Analogue Exploration), and will begin in the spring of 2025. It will provide data and plans for real exploration of the Red Planet.

Each CHAPEA mission involves a four-person volunteer crew living and working inside a 158-square-meter 3D-printed habitat headquartered at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The habitat, called Mars Dune Alpha, simulates the challenges of a mission to Mars, including limited resources, equipment failure, communications delays and other environmental stresses. Crew duties include spacewalk simulations, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercises, and cropping. We talked about it in detail in this article.

NASA is looking for healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers, between the ages of 30 and 55, and who are proficient in English for effective crew communication and mission control. Applicants must have a strong desire for unique and rewarding adventures and an interest in contributing to NASA's work to prepare for the first human mission to Mars.

The interior of the CHAPEA habitat. Source: NASA

Crew selection will follow NASA's additional standard criteria for astronaut candidates. A master's degree in a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field is required. Such as engineering, mathematics, biological or physical sciences, or computer science from an accredited institution with at least two years of professional experience in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields or at least one thousand hours of flying an aircraft. Applicants who have completed two years of work in a STEM doctoral program, and who have completed a medical degree or pilot program will also be considered. With four years of professional experience, applicants who have completed Military Officer Training or a Bachelor of Science degree in a STEM field may be considered.

Compensation is available for participation in the mission. More information will be provided during the selection process.

As NASA works to establish a long-term scientific discovery and exploration presence on the Moon through the Artemis campaign, CHAPEA missions provide critical science data to validate systems and develop solutions for future missions to the Red Planet. With the first CHAPEA crew more than halfway through its one-year mission, NASA is using research gained through simulation missions to help inform crew health and support performance during Mars expeditions.

As part of NASA's Artemis campaign, the agency will lay the groundwork for long-term scientific exploration of the Moon, land the first woman, the first person of color, and its first international astronaut partner on the Moon, and prepare human expeditions to the Moon. Mars is for everyone's benefit.

Applications for the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) 12-month Mars simulation will be open to the public from Friday, February 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT through Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT.

The information collected will be used to determine requirements for future missions to Mars. You must be a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.

By starting the application process, you agree to add your answers to be considered as a candidate for a CHAPEA staff member.

After reviewing your responses, you may be asked for additional information. You can withdraw your information at any time by emailing the recruitment team.

The first CHAPEA crew to carry the mission flag. Source: NASA

The application process will allow you to save your progress as you apply. The answers you provide must be accurate and truthful, and once you have completed and submitted your application, please note that the answers you submit are final. You will not be able to go back and change your answers. Please note that the entire selection process can take 12 to 14 months.

Note: Additional screenings will include passing a criminal background check. Please understand that failure to pass this screening will result in you being denied consideration.

