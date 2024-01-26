Neutrinos – the new frontier of SETI



We are in the year 2024 and the SETI project “Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence” is 40 years old, and in these eight decades it has certainly not given us great feelings. But over time, knowledge of the universe has changed. We have more information about our cosmic neighbors, as we acquire data and develop new technologies.

Author Graziano Chiaro proposes a new investigative method, which is not a bit expensive, it's true, but is it perhaps worth looking at the project from a new point of view?

The topic is complex, and we leave the introduction to the idea:

“SETI operations today are limited to observation

With radio telescopes e

A little more with optical telescopes, however

However, these techniques begin

Lack of results, to determine the pace,

While other theories emerge

They always push themselves boldly

A little further.

If it wasn't radio waves that exposed us

The existence of alien civilizations, what else

Can you help us? neutrinos,

For example. Neutrinos are particles

Without an electrical charge and with

Very small mass

That physicists haven't succeeded yet

To measure; They rarely interact

With matter, they actually can

Practically unobstructed crossing

Enormous thickness of material.

Every second every object is on

The Earth was crossed, including humans

By billions of neutrinos.

In nature there are sources of neutrinos

several. There are terrestrial neutrinos

Atmospheric neutrinos, solar neutrinos,

Neutrinos from supernova explosions,

Fossil neutrinos. For SETI researchers,

Communications via neutrinos are

A new and wonderful theory of

The investigation is for two important reasons.

The first reason, these superparticles

Of mass as close to zero as they can

Traveling very close to speed

of light and be able to penetrate

Easily in huge clouds

Interstellar and solid objects without

There is no interaction due to the distance

Universality, and this is a certain advantage.

Moreover, specifically the ability of neutrinos

To pass through the material

There is little or no attenuation in particular

Functional search

SETI aims within our

The galaxy is where there is great

Interstellar clouds of gas and dust

distinct.

The second reason is that neutrinos are capable of this

It is also produced artificially

By those who (civilization) have had enough

Knowledge of particle physics.

Artificial neutrino sources

We know what they are: accelerators

of molecules capable of production

Acceleration of charged particles such as

Protons, electrons, or atomic nuclei.

Driving the collision of particles and

It is obtained under appropriate conditions

Some of them decay to produce neutrinos.

This is how it was produced

Artificial neutrinos project

CNGS (CERN Neutrino to Gran Sasso)

Which was allowed a few years ago

Sending a beam of artificial neutrinos

From CERN in Geneva to the laboratories

Distant Gran Sasso national teams

732 km from CERN.

There is another method known to us

Today for neutrino production: fission

Nuclear energy inside nuclear reactors.

During nuclear fission reactions

They are produced, as well as neutrons

Other fruits, even electron neutrinos.

And this is exactly this alternative

Artificial production to make neutrinos

Excellent candidates for communications

Or interstellar hopping if used

Of advanced extraterrestrial civilizations.

Detection of beams of “artificial” neutrinos that

Bearing information will provide

Conclusive evidence of its existence

Other technological advances

outside our country.

The challenge faced by physicists specifically

So should SETI researchers

Handling is arresting

A certain signal is noticed

The ease with which neutrinos

They travel through

The materials they explain

Very difficult

It should be noted, moreover

It becomes indispensable

It has availability

Detectors capable of separation

Artificial signals

From the bottom

