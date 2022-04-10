What is the Formula 1 channel today? TV broadcast programme, start time of the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

At least one F1 driver will have all the smiles this weekend.

Unsurprisingly, the driver is McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, who entered the land of Down Under as a champion in his hometown. Unfortunately, he came home with zero points in the 2022 F1 season: Ricciardo finished 14th and pulled out of his schedule with two races.

Speaking of the welcome scenes, F1’s youth season has been Ferrari’s season. With Charles Leclerc climbing the highest score on the podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari 2-3 in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Power Strong with the Italian national team in early 2022.

The last time the race was held, Valtteri Bottas came back to win while Lewis Hamilton finished second. Mercedes will love a similar result this weekend.

Australian, Australian, Australian… Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

What channel is F1 running today?

Sunday 10 April TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live broadcast: ESPN+, fuboTV

The ESPN Family of Networks will broadcast all 2022 F1 races in the US using the Sky Sports feed, with select races broadcast on ABC throughout the season.

ESPN Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language venue for all 2022 F1 races in the US

What time does the F1 race start today?

1:00am EST for Sunday’s race means the 2022 Australian Grand Prix will start at 3:00pm local time. The lights are likely to go out after 1 a.m. ET. ESPN’s pre-race show is usually broadcast in the hour before the start of the race.

Below is the full TV program of F1 events this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix. All times are oriental.

Date It happened the time TV channel Thursday 7 April practice 1 23:00 ESPNews Friday April 8 Practice 2 2 am ESPN2 Friday April 8 3. Exercise 23:00 ESPNews Saturday 9th April Rehabilitation 2 am ESPN2 Sunday 10 April a race 1:00 ESPN

Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix live stream

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN: fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and AT&T Now. Of the five, Hulu, fuboTV, and YouTubeTV offer free options to try.

For those who have a cable or satellite subscription but aren’t in front of a TV, the 2021 Formula 1 race can be streamed live to phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.

Formula 1 2022 Program

There are 22 events scheduled on the F1 schedule for 2022, one race a short distance from reaching the finish line on F1’s longest calendar.

The season started in Bahrain on March 20 and will end with the usual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, albeit a little earlier than usual, in November. If the schedule continues, it will be the closest end to the Formula 1 season since it ended on November 4, 2013.

The Grand Prix of Canada and Japan return to the F1 2022 slate, both of which were canceled in 2021 due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The calendar also shows the first flight of the Miami Grand Prix, the first of two races in the US in 2022, with the usual US Grand Prix in October.

The Russian Grand Prix, originally scheduled for September 25, has been canceled due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Here is the latest timeline (subject to change):

Date a race a path Start time (Eastern time) TV channel Winner (team) March 20 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit 11:00 am ESPN Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) March 27 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Jeddah Circuit 1 pm ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) April 10 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit 1:00 ESPN It will be announced later April 24 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna Imola Circuit 9 am ESPN It will be announced later May 8 Grand Prix in Miami Miami International Racecourse 2:30 pm It will be announced later It will be announced later May 22 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Circuit – Catalonia 9 am It will be announced later It will be announced later May 29 Grand Prix of Monaco Circuit of Monaco 9 am It will be announced later It will be announced later June 12 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit 7:00 am It will be announced later It will be announced later June 19 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve 14:00 It will be announced later It will be announced later July 3 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit 10 o’clock It will be announced later It will be announced later the tenth of july Austrian Grand Prix red bull ring 9 am It will be announced later It will be announced later July 24 French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard 9 am It will be announced later It will be announced later July 31 Hungarian Grand Prix hunger 9 am It will be announced later It will be announced later August 28 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 9 am It will be announced later It will be announced later September 4 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort circuit 9 am It will be announced later It will be announced later September 11 Italian Grand Prix Monza National Circuit 9 am It will be announced later It will be announced later October 2 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit 8 in the morning It will be announced later It will be announced later October 9 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Racecourse 1:00 It will be announced later It will be announced later October 23 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 15:00 It will be announced later It will be announced later October 30 Grand Prix in Mexico City Hermanos Rodriguez Racecourse 4 pm It will be announced later It will be announced later November 13 Grand Prix of San Paulo Interlago Circuit 14:00 It will be announced later It will be announced later November 20 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit 8 in the morning It will be announced later It will be announced later

How to watch Formula 1 in Canada

TV channel: TSN (English); RDS (French)

TSN (English); RDS (French) Live broadcast: Live TSN

For fans in Canada, TSN will broadcast the English broadcasts of the races. For those looking for French broadcasts, RDS has you covered.

Races can also be streamed via TSN’s live streaming service, TSN Direct.

How to watch Formula 1 in the UK

TV channel: Sky Sport F1

Sky Sport F1 Live broadcast: Now TV

UK-based viewers can watch all F1 action on Sky Sports F1, the dedicated F1 channel. For viewers planning to stream F1 live in 2022, you can buy Sky Sport Pass on NOW TV.

How to watch Formula 1 in Australia

TV channel: Fox Sports Channel 10

Fox Sports Channel 10 Live broadcast: Caillou

Fox Sports will broadcast all races in Australia, with Channel 10 broadcasting the Australian Grand Prix.