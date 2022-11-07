“Napoli can paint this.” UEFA Champions League Draw, UEFA Predictions According to Statistics

Napoli football The draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League today Naples From Luciano Spalletti They will know their opponent after they have dominated and deserved precedence in their group.

This top would allow the Azzurri to draw a second classification and thus in theory an affordable team, but watch out for the qualified PSG bogeyman in second place in the Juventus group. Instead, he has already faced Liverpool and the Italians Milan and Inter have to be eliminated.

Champions draw, potential opponent of Napoli

The circle is narrowed to five teams: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bruges. Based on reports Republic Today on newsstands, from a statistical point of view, with the data highlighted by UEFA itself, Napoli have a more than 65% chance – an algorithm in hand – to draw one of the three Germans mentioned.