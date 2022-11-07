Simply Red music, Italian dates from Lucca to Marostica Summer Festival

After a long wait, Simply Red has announced their dates Tour 2023 , which will also touch on Italy. It will be Simply Red in Piazza Duomo See me on June 27 then at Sferisterio di Macerata on the 28th, in Piazza Napoleon in Lucca for the Lucca Summer Festival on July 1, in Marostica Marostica Summer Festival on July 3 and Stupinigi for Sonik Park in the fourth. Several famous songs that the Mick Hucknall group will be showing in front of their fans: From stars A curb years to me fairground And the Money is tight to mentionthe single with which they debuted in 1985. Fans who want to attend concerts keep in mind that pre-sale tickets will start 10 a.m. Thursday, November 10 While the public sale takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday the 12th, the band’s head said, “The band and I can’t wait to return to Europe next summer to perform for all of you.” “This tour is going to be all about the groove.”

Simply red in Italy in December

see also

All videos about music and concerts

But to see Simply Red in concert, you don’t have to wait until 2023. The group has actually rescheduled the European Tour for this year. Blue Eyed Seoul Tourwhich will stop in Italy on December 14, 2022 at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, on December 15, 2022 at the Kioene Arena in Padua and 16 at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan. To unlock each show there will be Mica Paris as a special guest. Simply Red was born in the first half of the 1980s by Mick Hocknall and two former members of the Durutti Column: Anthony Powers and Chris Joyce. In twenty-five years of their career they have Sold around 55 million records. In 2009, they disbanded for the 25th anniversary of their career, only to be reunited in 2014. During their career, they have placed several singles at the top of the rankings including hold back the years And the If you don’t know me nowwhich peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States. studio 4th edition, stars (from 1991), on the UK’s best-selling albums list of all time.