October 12, 2023

Napoli and Manfredi inaugurate the Scampia Stadium: “Let’s let the children dream”

Mirabelle Hunt October 12, 2023 3 min read

The inauguration of the new “Scampia Stadium”, the new football stadium, located inside the park… took place today in Naples…

It was held today in Naples New opening”escape from stadium“The new football stadium is located within the urban park.”Cyrus Esposito“, created by the project for any RebootIn cooperation with European Football Association institution to children And common Goal. Even today for any It has established football structures in different parts of the world, including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, the United States and Italy, the latter already a protagonist with the opening of the first stadium in Turin, in May 2022.

He was present at the ribbon cutting mayor to Naples Gaetano Manfredi And Marcellus Binkley, A.D to PepsiCo Italy Which declares: “Making the joy of sport accessible to everyone is a primary goal for Liz Reboot. This project embodies transformation and sustainability, going from reusing empty crisp bags to creating football pitches that are donated to local communities.” escape from stadium It is partly Made from recycled packagingincluding empty crispy packets.

Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi announced during the opening ceremony: “This camp carries with it a great message. Achieving this a escape from, a neighborhood that is reborn after an ancient history composed of great shadows and which today has become a neighborhood where the biggest lights in the city are, represents a great desire for redemption and community building. Football is about being together and having fun. For the children of the area, staying here means making new friends while respecting the rules of group spaces. You’ve been doing a great job Thank Lay Who wanted to invest in Naples in cooperation with the municipality in a very short time. This structure will be managed by some neighborhood associations, which are regularly selected through tender.”

Cyrus Ferraraformer defender of Naples And Juventus Present as UEFA legendInstead he declared: “Sports are more than just competition: they are an opportunity to grow and learn to respect others and the environment around us. This new football stadium wants to be A tangible symbol of how sport is an extraordinary tool for social change. The only advice I would give these kids is to do it They are living their dream. Tell their parents instead Let your children dream, and don’t put your expectations on them, otherwise you will be disappointed. When I was young, I never had a playground like this before. I used to go to the yard to play with my brother and his friends.”

