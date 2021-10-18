October 18, 2021

FGS codes are coming

Mirabelle Hunt October 18, 2021 1 min read

Do you earn items in FIFA just by watching esports events? Possible thanks to the arrival of FGS Swap Codes in conjunction with the start of the Global Series on FIFA 22 that can be exchanged with other packages as rewards for comfortably attending the most important esports events from home.

The more you look, the more you earn

The value of the packages received will depend on the number of tokens that will be redeemed by each user starting from the start of the global chain which, according to the latest official news, will start on November 27, 2021, in order to allow time to start earning tokens already from now. But last year, it all started a month before the first event on October 29, 2020 with FIFA 21 Challenge.

How to earn tokens

It will be possible to accumulate the tokens simply by looking at the various events throughout the year. To get started, simply link the game’s Electronic Arts account to Twitch, before the World Series begins. At this point, you only need to look at the different tournaments and then exchange the accumulated tokens for different bonus packages, divided into four types. Unlike last year, you will also be able to get more rewards for each event, including cosmetic items in FUT.

