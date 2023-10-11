Napoli coach live, from Garcia to Conte: Follow the live broadcast today

Stay focused on the future Rudy Garcia . The technician Naples It is in the balance after the recent negative results of the Italian national team. It’s on the horizon The idea represented by Antonio Conte a name that really set the scene on fire.

5.30 pm

Conte comments on rumors about the future

Antonio Conte He commented on Instagram about the rumors about his future: “I hear constant transfer rumors linking me to important clubs, but I repeat that At the moment there is only the will to continue standing still And enjoy my family.” (Full news here)

4.50 pm

The former Juventus president talks about Conte

“Conte in Naples? After he was at Inter, everything is worth it now.” he said that Giovanni Copoli Gigliformer president of Juventus, on Radio Punto Novo. “I saw him again yesterday in a Bianconeri shirt and it brought back some good memories, however He is now a coach. High level and from a big club, but no coach. Living with De Laurentiis? I’m a little confused when I imagine two strong personalities in close contact. He has a very difficult personality as a coach, and he wants to do his part for the team without any kind of interference.

4.30 pm

Training will begin soon at Castel Volturno

Napoli will be on the field shortly in the afternoon on orders from Garcia. There will not be eleven national teams around the world.

4:00 pm

Koulibaly with Garcia

Former Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly Talk to Mediaset: “Garcia is a great coach and he needs time to adapt, as has happened with other coaches in the past. His players, I spoke to 2-3 of them and they confirmed that to me. They have to keep working as always and everything will be fine. I hope the club has the patience to let him work quietly. with you? He’s a great coach, I know him well, he always looked out for me in the teams he coached. I respect him a lot and he knows it, just as I respect Garcia a lot. Changing coaches is often not the solution. I hope they give Garcia more time“.

3.30 pm

The Mayor of Naples talks about Conte

“Antonio Conte is definitely a winner. Therefore, we need him in Napoli Of the winners.” So said the mayor Naples, Gaetano Manfredi He responds to those who ask him for an opinion regarding his satisfaction with you: He added, “It is clear that this is a decision taken by President De Laurentiis. He will decide what to do: whether to keep Garcia or change. Conte is certainly a successful coach.”

3.15 pm

Renika comments on Kunti’s idea

Former Napoli defender Alexander Renika He spoke about Conte’s possible arrival in Naples on Rai Radio 1: “We know the D administration Laurentis: It buys promising young men and then sells them, and this policy has yielded resultsAlso thanks to Scouts. Napoli has great heroes and Conte knows that very well, and he will think about it, with some players like him Osimhen It becomes very easy to be a coach. It certainly costs a lot, and then, knowing her character, I have doubts about whether he will be able to manage a team like Napoli in the first difficulties“.

2.50 pm

De Laurentiis returned to the center of the village

In his editorial, journalist Antonio Giordano analyzes the personality of the President of Naples: “Avoid turning around and wasting time on idle, sterile and even somewhat rhetorical questions (But what did you do? And why?), in the 77th minute of the match between Napoli and Fiorentina, Aurelio De Laurentiis He grabbed the shiny part of himself and fixed it In the center of the village He cleansed up his human errors.”

2.45 pm

Conte knows Napoli well: his thoughts

Months ago, Conte commented on the Naples tournament, praised Spalletti and talked about the team, and also analyzed it from a technical and tactical standpoint. The video has gone viral in the past few hours and is spreading across the web.

2.35 pm

Napoli is on the field at 5pm for training

At exactly five o’clock in the evening, the team will be at the Castel Volturno stadium under the orders of Garcia, who arrived in Naples after 12 noon, and it will also be a special training session due to the absence of eleven teams.

2.20 pm

Lopetegui was also offered to Napoli

Not only Conte: Spaniard Lopetegui has also been offered to Napoli, but the only priority is Antonio Conte. (Full news here)