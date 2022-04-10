April 10, 2022

Naples, two carabiners and a 17-year-old invested in a scooter: arrested. They wanted to avoid the checkpoint

Noah French April 10, 2022 2 min read

There were two young men Arrested By Carabinieri Naples To force a Checkpoint And Invested Two players and a boy 17 years: Has been charged Resistance, Worse injuries And Anger. Both are 29 and 28 years old respectively and are already known to police.

The incident took place last night 3.00At the historic center of Naples: During a search of the Carbineeri nightlife areas, two young men were seen aboard a ship. Scooter 300cc, take the road Against traffic. The army ordered two young men to stop: atalt Both initially slowed down and then began to accelerate, forcing the obstacle Investment The Commander A carabiner from the San Giuseppe station of the Naples Center Company and a 17-year-old boy walking down the street.

The other two soldiers chased the Largo San Giovanni to Maggiore, where the two lost control of the vehicle: upon reaching the carabiner, they resisted. Resistance And only after a while Fight They were detained and arrested in the presence of several boys who were filming the scene on their cell phones.

The scooter was confiscated. There are several reports that the 17-year-old boy and Carabinieri have invested Injuries And Naked shockBut none of the injuries are bad and their health is stable.

