Strict Notice of National Civil Defense for Strong Wind ILMETEO.it

National Civil Defense Notice New worsening of the weather with hurricane force winds and storm surges.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense, in agreement with the regions concerned – responsible for the implementation of civil defense systems in the affected areas – has issued warnings of adverse weather conditions that could extend previous climates. Meteorological events affecting different parts of the country can be determined in national summary, hydrological and hydraulic reviews reported in the National Critique and Warning Bulletin.www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

Notice: This afternoon, Friday, April 8, strong winds will blow from the western hemisphere over Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, with the forecast for March, Umbria and tomorrow morning. Saturday 9, To Lazio, especially the coastal and Apennine divisions, starting from Emilia-Romagna in successive cycles from the northern quadrants. Sea storms on exposed beaches. Also from early tomorrow, strong first hurricane force winds are expected in the northern four parts of Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto.

Based on the evolution of new forecasts and events, weather forecasts and important forecasts for Italy are updated daily and are available to the public on the Department of Civil Defense’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it). Rules of conduct to follow during bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, specific critiques that may affect individual territories, and adopted preventive measures are managed by regional civil defense structures, in connection with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation.