August 29, 2023

Naples a step away from Lozano: an agreement with PSV towards the white smoke | first page

Mirabelle Hunt August 29, 2023 2 min read

He arrived in the summer of 2019 at the request of Carlo Ancelotti, Hirving Lozano has never been able to completely win over the Napoli crowd. Accomplices isn’t exactly an exciting season, and now it’s time to say goodbye. There is also the matter of the contract expiring in June 2024 and the renewal that never happened. De Laurentiis has already moved on, and in fact Jesper Lindström arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in blue. theSo Chucky prepares to say goodbye already with bags in hand.

Numbers30 goals in 155 matches for Napoli. The numbers are clearly below expectations and compared to what Al showed Eindhoven. There is, in fact, only 79 matches scored 40 goals. Completely different performance, even in Europe. The only year masked in blue was 2020/21, when there were 15 goals, nearly half of the four years he spent at the foot of Vesuvius.

Return to Eindhoven – In 2019, Lozano arrived from PSV Eindhoven, now in the Netherlands, due to return. And already four years later Napoli and Eindhoven are negotiating the final details to take the opposite path. The last few things are arranged, but the sensations lead to it White smoke for the next few hours.

Numbers – Napoli can collect approx 15 million Euros from the Mexican sale. The engagement knot was also resolved, with Lozano who said yes Immediately saying that he was ready for it Salary reduction (The 4.5m he charges in Naples was clearly not a viable route.) Lozano out, Lindstrom in. In the next few hours, Napoli are preparing to formalize a farewell and a new arrival.

