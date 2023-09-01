GTWC Europe, Hockenheim FP1: Audi in front with Tresor Orange 1 #40, Valentino Rossi good

Audi sets fastest lap in first free practice session in Hockenheim from the third act Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe is powered by the AWS Sprint Cup. ricardo filler, Swiss registered with Matthias Drudi On the No. 40 Tresor Orange 1, he made the difference by more than 9 tenths of the margin. Raphael Marcelo (ASP #88 Mercedes Acodis).

Ferrari chasing the 296 GT3 #69 (Emile Frey Racing) By Albert Costaable to precede Porsche No. 54 of the Dynamic GT and No. 25 Audi of the Sainteloc Junior Team. An excellent start also by BMW with Valentino Rossi managing to sign for the sixth time overall.

The Doctor is poised for battle on the famous German track, the ‘halfway’ of the 2023 Sprint Cup after the events at Brands Hatch (UK) and our domestic round in Misano Adriatico. The MotoGP legend, who debuted with the WRT-run M4 GT3, is currently second in the championship with one success to his credit.

Appointment now this afternoon from 17.00 for the “pre-qualifying”, the last free practice session before qualifying. We remind you that, as always, there will be two races over the weekend, each lasting sixty minutes with a mandatory driver change.

