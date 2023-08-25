Motta, Juve-Bologna Conference: “The Bianconeri are fantastic, Cambiasso is fantastic”

The Bologna coach did not hold back from words of praise for the Bianconeri, nor did he hide that he expected a great performance from his defeated men. 2-0 from Milan In their first season appearance in the league at from Alara.

Juventus-Bologna, Thiago Motta: “Renewal of Orsolini? Greater responsibilities”

Thiago Motta spoke two days ago challenge vs there Juventus: “Now we need everyone in particular. There is an important match like the one we have with Juventus. Ursolini He knows very well that he has to improve, especially now that his contract has been renewed. He must be firm and decisive, because the responsibilities are greater.”.

Our philosophy is to keep the ball in order to control the game Milan as Juventus However, they are high level teams and when we press high we have to do it together by reducing spaces and not letting them have the ball. We can’t think of attacking Juventus all the time of the gameRather, we need to improve possession, understand when to attack and improve the quality of offensive actions to avoid counter-attacks. We will try to take the match where it suits us“.