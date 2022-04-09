Moscow accuses YouTube of blocking parliament’s accounts – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, April 09 – Moscow today accused YouTube video service, owned by US giant Google, of blocking the account of the Russian parliament’s channel, Duma TV, and promised revenge.



State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Washington was violating the “rights of Russians”, while Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said YouTube “has been punished”.



The account is actually no longer available on the platform as of this morning.



Also on the ground, the Russian media organizer Roskomnadzor demanded that Google unblock the YouTube account of the lower house channel of the Moscow Parliament, Duma TV, and explain the reasons for its decision to ban it. “Roskomnadzor has asked US-based Google LLC, the owner of the YouTube service, to immediately restore access to the Russian Duma YouTube channel ‘Duma TV’ and explain the reason for the restrictions, said a statement. Roskomnadzor added that the blocking of the Duma-TV channel on YouTube It prevents the free flow of information.(Handle).

