April 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Moscow accuses YouTube of blocking parliament’s accounts – Last Hour

Samson Paul April 9, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, April 09 – Moscow today accused YouTube video service, owned by US giant Google, of blocking the account of the Russian parliament’s channel, Duma TV, and promised revenge.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Washington was violating the “rights of Russians”, while Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said YouTube “has been punished”.

The account is actually no longer available on the platform as of this morning.

Also on the ground, the Russian media organizer Roskomnadzor demanded that Google unblock the YouTube account of the lower house channel of the Moscow Parliament, Duma TV, and explain the reasons for its decision to ban it. “Roskomnadzor has asked US-based Google LLC, the owner of the YouTube service, to immediately restore access to the Russian Duma YouTube channel ‘Duma TV’ and explain the reason for the restrictions, said a statement. Roskomnadzor added that the blocking of the Duma-TV channel on YouTube It prevents the free flow of information.(Handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

Usage: Judge Jackson, I am the hope and dream of slaves – the world

April 9, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

“Let’s move the Patriots.” Biden’s move that worries Putin

April 8, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Telephone call with Turkish Minister Akar. What’s up – time

April 8, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Home bonus, there is time until October 15 to deduct VAT and business bills

April 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Big Brother Phip, After Barrow’s Cold Words to Verissimo, Jessica’s Surprising Reaction Arrive: Doubtful Fans

April 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Avoid these herbs for weight loss

April 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

LIVE TJ – NEDVED to SKY: “Neither satisfied nor happy, we expect a very motivated team. The minimum goal is fourth. There is regret that Juventus won in their DNA”

April 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt