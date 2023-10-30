Millions of diamonds are hidden inside Uranus: here is this amazing 4K video!

Most of what we know about Uranus comes from the Voyager probe, which made a historic flyby in 1986. But what’s inside Uranus? It shows us amazing 4K video

Uranus is one of the most magnificent planets in the solar system. It is located more than two and a half billion kilometers from Earth, and is considered an ice giant, which distinguishes it from larger gas giants such as Jupiter and Saturn. It is four times larger than Earth and 27 moons revolve around it. It rotates at an angle of approximately 90 degrees, a characteristic that makes it unique compared to all the other planets in the solar system, because it orbits the sun like a kind of rolling ball. It’s named after the Greek god of the sky, and most of what we know about it comes from the Voyager probe that passed by it in 1986. But what would a landing on Uranus be like? Here’s a 4K simulation done by a YouTuber.

Uranus seen from within

As you get closer to the planet, you get a great view of the outer features of this ice giant. Its ring system consists of relatively dark ice particles, which contrast with the turquoise color of the planet. The upper layer of Uranus’ atmosphere consists of clouds of frozen methane. Mixed with hydrogen and helium.

The distance between the planet and the sun

At this altitude, the pressure will be about 0.5 atmospheres, half the pressure found at sea level on Earth. The incredible distance between Uranus and the Sun makes its atmosphere among the coldest in the solar system (even down to -220°C), while its gravity is only slightly weaker than that of other celestial bodies. This means that it will descend at a speed similar to the speed of the spacecraft Free fall to the ground. Once this first layer of clouds passes, the environment becomes darker, with wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 900 kilometers per hour. The pressure at this point will rise to about 10 atmospheres and the temperature will be close to 10 degrees Celsius. You’ll find yourself in a chaotic area with towering ice clouds where static electricity generates massive lightning bolts that will flash everywhere.

Incredible pressure and temperatures

The pressure increases to more than 60 atmospheres and the temperature rises by 50 degrees. At this point we will encounter a massive, bottomless, frozen sea (2,000 times deeper than the Pacific Ocean): it is Uranus’ mantle, but it is not the kind of ice we are used to. It is a hot, dense liquid of frozen water, mixed with methane and ammonia. At this point, our imaginary spacecraft will begin to reduce its speed due to the high density of this region. The temperature will also rise rapidly due to the enormous pressure (nearly thousands of atmospheres). Scientists believe that this type of pressure may cause carbon atoms to crystallize, creating millions of diamonds. The last thing we will see is the planet’s center, a small core made of ice and highly compressed iron rock. Here the pressure will exceed 7 million atmospheres, while the temperature will reach 5000 degrees Celsius.