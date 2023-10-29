How to train while on a diet: the best physical activities recommended by experts

Don’t know what exercise to do to lose weight quickly? Here are the best physical activities recommended by experts.

When starting a weight loss journey, the desire to see immediate results is constant and common. An indication to stimulate weight loss and long-term maintenance as well Eat on a low-calorie dietIt is recommended to do at least 150-250 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

Physical activity is essential for proper weight lossOr because, in addition to keeping the body healthy, it stimulates energy expenditure and basal metabolism, which activates the weight loss process. Being consistent and engaging in physical activity at least two or three times a week will allow you to get visible results already in the first weeks after starting your weight loss journey.

Nutrition and physical activity are the formula for success In weight loss the only way that allows us to maintain the results achieved in the long term. But what are the best physical exercises that help the body lose weight more easily? Moreover, every physical exercise must be adapted to a specific body type and it is essential to find the most suitable training for your body type.

The best physical activities to lose weight

Weight loss is a journey that requires consistency and commitment every day. Best results are achieved with a positive slope Towards nutrition and sports activity, without rushing to see immediate changes. It is very important to choose a physical activity that increases serotonin levels and is suitable for the individual’s build.

Walking is one of the best ways to lose weight And maintain long-term results. It is suitable for those who have never done certain physical activities and do not need equipment. Moreover, it is an activity that does not negatively affect the joints. As a rough guide, it is estimated that a 70kg person burns around 167 calories every 30 minutes of walking.

Jogging or running are two great ways to lose weight. Although these two sports look similar, the main difference is speed. A 70kg person burns up to 298 calories every 30 minutes of running. At a speed of 8 km/h. Additionally, several studies have found that jogging and running can help burn harmful visceral fat, which is linked to various chronic diseases.

If you love spending days outdoors on the bike, you can turn this passion into a real workout that you can do every week. It is estimated that a person weighing approximately 70 kg would burn 260 calories per 30 minutes of cycling At a moderate pace, 298 calories every 30 minutes. If you like cardio training, you can try HIIT physical activity for 10-30 minutes to burn 25-30% more calories per minute.