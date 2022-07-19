Milan holds this position – Italian Stock Exchange

seat a little high forEuro / US dollar, which advances to 1.019. L ‘He went He maintains his position largely flat at $1,708.8 an ounce. Oil (Light Crude Oil) is showing modest gains and represents +0.58%.
Consolidation of eve levels it Spreadsettles at +212 basis points, with the ten-year yield on BTP remaining at 3.25%.
Among the major European stock exchanges faint Frankfurt 0.39% presentation, disappointing Londonfalling below levels tonight, slow Pariswhich shows a slight decrease of 0.60%.
There are no major changes to the Milan roster, with FTSE MIB which stands at 21.130 points on the eve; On the same line, parity moves FTSE Italia All-ShareWhich continues today at 23178 points.
on eve levels FTSE Italia medium hat (-0.11%), in partial regression The star of FTSE Italia (-0.42%).
between The best Italian stocks big, exploit SaipemWhich shows a rise of 4.99%.
toned Unicredit Which shows a good 1.54% advantage.
.’s modest performance Telecom ItaliaWhich shows a moderate rise of 1.28%.
resistance Intesa San Paulowhich represents a slight increase of 1.23%.
On the other hand, the strongest sales appear STMicroelectronicsWhich continues to trade at -2.13%.
humble descent to my recordingswhich results in a small -1.41%.
venerable ampliphonewith a fractional decrease of 1.38%.
frequent InterpumpWith a modest decrease of 1.16%.
between Best Stocks in FTSE MidCapAnd the Alerion Clean Power (+3.28%), Seeing the heart of the scorpion (+2.95%), Wet (+2.69%) e Mfe b (+1.69%).
On the other hand, the strongest sales appear SolWhich continues to trade at -1.69%.
lazy day for BremboWhich represents a decrease of 1.28%.
small loss for pleasewhich is trading at -1.2%.
frequent Intercoswhich is down 1.12%.
between Macroeconomic quantities the most important:
Tuesday 19/07/2022
08:00 United kingdom: Unemployment rate (expected 3.9%; previous 3.8%)
08:00 United kingdom: Unemployment Claims (-41.2K units expected; Previously -19.7K units)
11:00 am European Union: Consumer Prices, MoM (expected 0.8%; previously 0.8%)
11:00 am European Union: Consumer Prices, Annual (expected 8.6%; previous 8.1%)
Wednesday 20/7/2022
08:00 Germany: Production prices, annualized (expected 33.9%; previous 33.6%)
08:00 Germany: Production Prices, MoM (expected 1.1%; previously 1.6%)
08:00 United kingdom: Consumer Prices, Annual (9.2% expected; 9.1% before).
(Teleborsa) 2022-07-19 09:30
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Web polluting: what does that mean?
Gazprom declares “force majeure” on some European supplies from Reuters
Tax, stop letters of controls from the Revenue Agency until September