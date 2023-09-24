They have been around for millions of years but are new every month. What is this?

Tests and puzzles are something that seems quite “attractive”, regardless of the type and degree of culture and understanding of the person who learns them: they have a playful function, that is, they are intended to stimulate the psyche, and they are often conceptualized through various conceptual forms, and in the past These “puzzles” were proposed in prose before obtaining a modern form. Various modern logic tests often refer to straightforward questions, such as today’s question.

What is this It’s been around for millions of years but is new every month? It is clearly a logical puzzle, which can refer to various well-known elements of everyday life.

What is the correct answer? There are certainly different considerations to take into account, but in this case there are no “tricks” or the like that hide the correct answer. Just use your gray matter a little.

Logic test: It’s been around for millions of years but it’s new every month. What is this?

Tests that use questions are almost always based on a form of communication that uses two or more apparently contradictory items. Meaning is precisely the understanding of two illogicalities also through effective lexical comprehension.

In this case, the question is very easy to understand: it is something that has not been formally “conceived” by the human race, it has been around for millions of years but is somehow regenerated on a regular basis. Only by restricting everything to a logical question of this kind does the answer seem less complicated than it might seem at first. But what is the correct answer?

The moon is the correct answer. Since ancient times, the Earth’s natural moon has been used to measure monthly and yearly times, and even today a “new” moon is referred to when a complete revolution occurs.

So there are no actual violations in the logic test, as the Moon exists, and has been around for a very long time and yet it ‘renews’ in this way every time, in fact it always looks different day by day.