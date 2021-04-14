Mercedes EQA: Already 20 thousand new electric orders

The first deliveries of EQA in some markets are just beginning. It will be interesting to see if the manufacturer will be able to put them all in the hands of its customers by the end of 2021. Details that we will discover over the next few months when the new sales numbers for the German brand are released.

The debut of The new Mercedes EQA It appears to have performed well commercially. In the first quarter of 2021 sales data for Mercedes, released a few days ago, the manufacturer can be read It has already received around 20,000 requests For its new electric model. Interesting numbers give the German brand hope for the success of this new car.

For the Italian market, the new Mercedes EQA It is presented in 6 versions: SPORT, SPORT PLUS, SPORT PRO, PREMIUM, PREMIUM PLUS, and PREMIUM PRO. Prices start at 50,190 euros. All versions are Ecobonus compatible. It must be remembered that the new battery-powered model of the German brand debuts with a powertrain consisting of an electric motor with a power of 140 kW and a torque of 375 Nm.

maximum speed Up to 160 km / h. It takes 8.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h. The EQA has a 66.5 kWh battery which allows for absorptionAutonomy reaches 426 km According to the WLTP cycle (Here we explain how it works). This model joins the EQC and EQV already on sale for some time. The company’s battery-powered vehicles are set to grow rapidly throughout the year. Tomorrow it will lead the manufacturer to Debut waiting for Mercedes EQS, The electrical pioneer that will introduce many innovative technologies.

However, it will be revealed in September EQE at the Munich Motor Show. EQB will also be announced later this year. All of these models are fundamental to the German brand’s electrification strategy.