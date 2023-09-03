Meloni: “It’s complicated, we have to run more” – News

“Monza brought luck last year, and it will need more luck this year. It’s a complicated situation to deal with but in short, the temple of speed has also become an inspiration for us because we need more racing to get this nation running. Faster”: this is what the Prime Minister said Giorgia Meloni arriving at the Monza racetrack. “I couldn’t do everything, I have to do a little and a little, I’m going next year.” This is what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni replied in Monza to those who asked her why she did not attend the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio.Also present in Monza was Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini.

Meloni meets Barbara Berlusconi



Brief meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Barbara Berlusconi At the Monza racetrack before the Formula 1 race. Silvio Berlusconi’s daughter, in her conversation with the Prime Minister, also commented on the constitutional reform the government is working on regarding the premiership. “It will really be a historic turning point for the country,” he said, as far as we know, at the brief meeting in the Alfa Romeo garage. “My father suffered a lot from the lack of powers of the prime minister and we often talked about it together.” Also present were Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of the Formula 1 Group, and President of the Automobile Club of Milan, Jeronimo La Rossa. Berlusconi added a tribute to Meloni: “I have friends in many countries of the world who tell me that in their countries you are respected and appreciated. Personally, when I traveled this summer, I heard nothing but praise.”

Salvini: I like to see a lot of red at Monza



“Don’t let me make predictions, I’m superstitious. Time will tell. It’s one of the few occasions I like to see a lot of red.” This is the comment of Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, who has just arrived at the Monza racetrack to watch the Italian Grand Prix. Salvini joined Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Formula 1 hospitality.

