Marco, 25, from Fondi, was murdered in a London pub. Family dying: “Notify us on Facebook”

Attacked outside a pub London. Butchered with punches and left on the ground at the back of the club. This is drama Marco Pannone25 years, from the first funds He was admitted to the hospital in the intensive care unit of King’s College Hospital in the province of Latina, where he underwent emergency surgery to remove part of his skull in a desperate attempt to save him. Now he is in a coma.









Mystery









What happened on the night between Friday and Saturday in Brixton, south-west of the city, is shrouded in mystery.

The family in Italy was notified on Facebook by the boy’s friend around 10am on Saturday; A shocking message came on the older sister’s profile, which only said that Marco had been beaten, that he had been taken to the hospital and was very ill.

















Relatives





Both his sister and parents do not have passports ready. So the first to leave for England was an uncle who was a cook in the capital. “I went to the hospital as soon as I landed – says Massimiliano with a voice broken by tears -. A kind doctor explained to me that Marco’s situation was very bad. Those who arrived in a desperate situation had to remove part of the skull cap to reduce the pressure and save his life”. But that’s where the information ends. Marco’s relatives (his parents also landed at Gatwick Airport yesterday) have been unable to find anything.













No news





“The embassy didn’t know anything about what happened, I informed them – continues Massimiliano – there was almost no information from the London police. The officer handling the case went on vacation and left me the e-mail and criminal record number of a colleague.





Who is the victim?





Marco Bannon is 25 years old and moved to London about 6 years ago. “He returned to Italy for a while only when Brexit took effect to organize all the necessary documents – his uncle explains – he always worked as a barman in hotels, bars and pubs without problems”. What would have happened?









complaint





“We can’t get information, it’s ridiculous – says uncle – is it possible that there are no cameras inside and outside the club?”. Again: “Why is no one helping us? We have been completely abandoned by Italian companies. As we do not speak the language, we asked the consulate for help, even a translator. They took our data and they had no staff, so they emailed me to contact the English police.













