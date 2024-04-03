Meghan Markle has made a lot of headlines, especially because of what happened with the royal family, but the bigger truth has only come to light now. The Duchess could no longer lie to anyone.

The dispute between the former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and the royal familyIt seems to be getting deeper and deeper. In fact, according to the latest foreign news, Meghan Markle has decided not to leave for London with her husband and her name is still awaiting confirmation.

I Principe Harry Will visit alone on occasion Investus JamWhere he will “join” the family, while Meghan Markle decided to remain in the United States in Villa de Montecito, California. Perhaps this is also due to what is happening in the royal palace, between Kate and King Charles' illnesses.

Kate MiddletonThis is because of what is happening, as written in some rumors posted on MirrorOn the other hand, he wants to try to smooth things over, especially between the brothers, but apparently the former Duchess He still cannot overcome the injustice suddenly

On the other hand, the Dukes of Sussex announced that they had done so Discover Kate Middleton's serious illness Along with the rest of the world. Therefore, it is not surprising to learn that Meghan Markle cannot calm her soul, but there is another terrible secret that has come to light.

Meghan Markle: The terrible secret

Certainly since she was in the United States, she was beautiful Meghan Markle is doing well. We all remember the state it was in before the final separation from the royal family, and as we know thanks to the docuseries, it was not an easy situation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to manage, also because Labels to keep Even behind closed doors among family members,

Even between Kate Middleton herself and Meghan Markle, the meeting was not successful. The two have two Very different backgrounds and they are women who grew up in very different waysFor this reason, what happened will not be easy for the former actress, even if we all know the truth well now, at least we know the truth about Kate and Harry.

The truth about the former Duchess of Sussex

But there is another truth that has now emerged Meghan Markle can no longer hide. Her perfect appearance and impeccable personality even though she became a mother twice, what is her secret? I finally figured it out. In fact, the former Duchess says she is a vegetarian, but in reality that's not quite the case.

says Meghan Markle Be a vegetarianBut the approved diet is actually more flexible. In his diet, in fact, meat is not completely eliminated, but very reduced, while it is rich in cereals, fruits, legumes and vegetables. That's why it's called Flexible diet Under which you can eat food from time to time Fish or white meat Like chicken but very sporadically. This way, Meghan Markle takes care of herself and the environment by adopting a more sustainable diet.