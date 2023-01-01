Tonight on TV – January 1, 2023: Today’s Movies & Shows guide

TV previews
Movie tonight on tv to Today is Sunday, January 1, 2023. Among those who are on the air Early evening employment TV channels Uncoded: Pinocchio, Friends Always, Hachiko – Your Best Friend, The Universe on the Closet, Cocoon – The Energy of the Universe, Passengers, Quo Vadis, What Are You Doing on New Year’s Eve? Mike & Dave: A Rocking Wedding, The 13th Warrior, All for a Song, Welcome to the Punch, Francesco’s Dream, Mona – Guardian of the Moon, Blade, Little Rascals.
What are you watching on TV tonight?
All movies tonight on tv:
- Pinocchiothe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.05 on opinion 2: fantasy, adventure 2019 film directed by Matteo Garrone, with Roberto Benigni, Federico Elappi, Marine Fact, Gigi Proetti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Siccerini, Alida Calabria, Alessio Di Dominicantonio, Maria Pia Timo, Davide Marotta, Paolo Graziosi, Gian Massimiliano Gallo Marcelo Fonte, Tico Celio, Enzo Vetrano, and Nino Scardina (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Always friendsthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.20 on opinion 3: 2017 comedy film directed by Neil Burger, starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Aja Naomi King, Jahi Diallo Winston, Genevieve Angelson, Golshift Farahani, Tate Donovan, Julianna Margulies, Susan Savoy, Michael Quinlan (Find out the plot of the movie)
- Hachiko – your best friendthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.20 on network 4: 2009 drama film directed by Lasse Hallström, starring Richard Gere, Joan Allen, Jason Alexander, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Eric Avary, Davinia Macfadyen, Sarah Roemer, Kevin DeCoste, Ruby Sublett, Donna Sorbillo, Tora Hallström, Bates Wilder, Dennis Ryland . (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Universe on the treasurythe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.20 on Italy 1: 2008 comedy film by Marcelo Cesena with Aldo, Giovanni, Giacomo, Angela Fenucciaro, Isabella Ragonez, Sergio Bostrich, Victoria Capello, Raul Cremona (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Cocoon – the energy of the universethe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 9.15pm A 71985: Sci-fi adventure, comedy, drama by Ron Howard, starring Don Ameche, Wilford Brimley, Hume Cronin, Brian Denny, Steve Guttenberg, Jack Gilford, Maureen Stapleton, Jessica Tandy, Gwen Verdon, Hertha Weir, Tahnee Welch, Barrett Oliver, Linda Harrison and Tyrone Power Jr. (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Mike and Dave: A rocking weddingthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.30 on TV8: 2016 comedy film by Jake Szymanski, starring Zac Efron, Adam Devine, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Stephen Root, Sugar Lynn Bird, Branscombe Richmond, Stephanie Farsi (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Thirteenth Warriorthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.20 on opinion 4: 1999 adventure film by John McTiernan, starring Antonio Banderas, Vladimir Kulich, Dennis Stourhoe, Daniel Southern, Neil Maven, John DeSantis, Clive Russell, Oliver Svenall, Asbjorn “Bear” Rhys, Diane Venora, Mischa Huserman, Richard Bremer (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Passengersthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.10 on Ray movie: 2016 science fiction adventure film directed by Morten Tyldum and starring Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Aurora Perino, Mary Burke (Find out the plot of the movie)
- Quo Vadisthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 9 p.m iris1951: Mervyn LeRoy’s religious historical drama film starring Robert Taylor, Deborah Kerr, Leo Gein, Peter Ustinov, Patricia Lavan, Finlay Corey, Abraham Souvire, Marina Bertie, Paddy Baer, Felix Aylmer, Nora Swinburne, Ralph Truman, Norman Woland and Nicholas Hanen (Find out the plot of the movie).
- All for one songthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.10 on A5: 2017 romantic film directed by R. C. Newey, starring Becca Tobin, Kevin McGarry, Kendra Timmins, James McGowan, David Kelly, Zarine Darnell Martin, Jason Paul, Ted Jeffries (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Welcome to the trapthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 9.15pm sky: 2013 action-adventure thriller film directed by Iran Krivi, starring James McAvoy, Mark Strong, Andrea Riseborough, Ellis Gable, Peter Mullan, David Morrissey, Daniel Mays, Johnny Harris, Daniel Brent (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Francis dreamthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.10 on Rai history: 2016 biographical historical film directed by Renaud Fili and Arnaud Louvet, with Elio Germano, Jeremy Renier, Alba Rohracher, Stefano Cassetti, Thomas Doret, Yannick Renier and Eric Caravaca (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Mona – guardian of the moonthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 202.25 on Ray Yoyo: 2015 animated film by Alexandre Hepoyan and Benoit Philippon (Find out the plot of the movie).
- What do you do on New Year’s Eve?the Movie On air Tonight on TV at 9 p.m Cinema 34: 2018 comedy film directed by Filippo Bologna with Luca Argentero, Ilenia Pastorelli, Alessandro Haber, Vittoria Puccini, Isabella Ferrari, Ludovico Succio, Massimo Di Lorenzo, Carlo Di Rugeri, Valentina Ludovini, Riccardo Scamarcio (Find out the plot of the movie).
- codethe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 9 p.m 20: 1998 horror film by Stephen Norrington, starring Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, Nebosh Wright, Donal Logue, Arlie Gopher, Kevin Patrick Walls, Udo Kerr, and Traci Lords (Find out the plot of the movie).
- Little rascalsthe Movie On air Tonight on TV at 21.10 on twenty seven1994: Penelope Sperice Family Comedy, with Travis Tedford, Bog Hall, Brittany Ashton Holmes, Kevin Jamal Woods, Blake McIver Ewing, Cortlandt Meade, Jordan Warcol, Zachary Mabry, Sam Salita, Ross Bagley, Blake Jeremy Collins, Mel Brooks, Daryl Hannah, Whoopi Goldberg, Donald Trump, and Reba McIntyre (Find out the plot of the movie).
Programs, fiction and series tonight on TV
Among the main programs Tonight on TV We inform you:
- Roberto Ball, dance with meOn air From 21.25 onwards opinion 1
- Peace partyOn air From 21.20 onwards Channel 5
- Little Big Italy (Cooking Talent), aired From 21.25 onwards nine
- New Year’s party from Vienna 2023On air At 21.15 on opinion 5
- Young Sheldon (TV series), broadcast From 21.15 onwards Italy 2
- instinctive anatomy (TV series), broadcast From 21.20 onwards A7D
- Carrie friendship (TV movie), broadcast At 21.20 on Ray Premium
- Young Inspector Morse (TV series), broadcast From 21.10 onwards yellow
- Colombo: On the Killer’s Trail (TV series), broadcast From 21.10 onwards highest offense
- Ceremonial Castle (docu-Reality), on air From 21.10 onwards At present
- Border control Italy (docu-Reality), on air From 21.25 onwards DMAX
- Footprints from the Ice Age (Docu-series), aired From 21.15 onwards to focus.
