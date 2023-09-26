Medical specialists protested to the MIUR: “Training hours are non-existent and we are often in the operating room alone.” There are those who drop out of school

the Specialized doctors People coming from all over Italy protested at the foot of the mountain MuirThe Ministry of Education, for example No to low wagesin Exhausting working hours And demand updated contracts. The event was organized by the three most representative entities of the youth category ANAAO, ALS, Association of Free Specialists and GMI, Young Doctors of Italy. “We are currently considered students – he explains Antonio CucinellaPresident of Giovani Medici per l’Italia, one of the three promoters of the event – we want instead to have a job training contract regulated by the National Collective Agreement in the field of healthcare.”

Different stories were told in the arena like a story Umberto26 years old, after a year of specialization in pediatrics Milandecided to leave due to “extremely heavy working hours”: “From the salary of 1,650 euros – explains Umberto – we must remove all additional expenses and Living in the city becomes unsustainable Without getting help from their parents.” In fact, today the specialist’s “salary” amounts to 1,300 per month, net of university fees, INBAM, the Doctors Syndicate, and compulsory insurance, as of 1999, and they report to the hospital. “I was in Department of Gynecology – says it will be 26 years old, left his specialty after six months – I was also working 12 straight days for over 80 hours a week. I happened to be alone in the ward. On one occasion, a woman who had an extra tubal pregnancy had her tube burst. Shocking, especially when you’re alone in the department and you’re a first-year resident.”