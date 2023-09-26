September 26, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Medical specialists protested to the MIUR: “Training hours are non-existent and we are often in the operating room alone.” There are those who drop out of school

Medical specialists protested to the MIUR: “Training hours are non-existent and we are often in the operating room alone.” There are those who drop out of school

Karen Hines September 26, 2023 2 min read

the Specialized doctors People coming from all over Italy protested at the foot of the mountain MuirThe Ministry of Education, for example No to low wagesin Exhausting working hours And demand updated contracts. The event was organized by the three most representative entities of the youth category ANAAO, ALS, Association of Free Specialists and GMI, Young Doctors of Italy. “We are currently considered students – he explains Antonio CucinellaPresident of Giovani Medici per l’Italia, one of the three promoters of the event – we want instead to have a job training contract regulated by the National Collective Agreement in the field of healthcare.”

Different stories were told in the arena like a story Umberto26 years old, after a year of specialization in pediatrics Milandecided to leave due to “extremely heavy working hours”: “From the salary of 1,650 euros – explains Umberto – we must remove all additional expenses and Living in the city becomes unsustainable Without getting help from their parents.” In fact, today the specialist’s “salary” amounts to 1,300 per month, net of university fees, INBAM, the Doctors Syndicate, and compulsory insurance, as of 1999, and they report to the hospital. “I was in Department of Gynecology – says it will be 26 years old, left his specialty after six months – I was also working 12 straight days for over 80 hours a week. I happened to be alone in the ward. On one occasion, a woman who had an extra tubal pregnancy had her tube burst. Shocking, especially when you’re alone in the department and you’re a first-year resident.”

See also  Vibe's older brother, Antonella Fiordelici is stern against Ghiggia "If he had really studied psychology he would have known that..."

Previous article

Electrocuted while working on an electricity pole in Teramo: 25-year-old worker dies. Another victim in Avellino

the next

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Space, a cooperation agreement signed between ASI and the European Space Policy Institute

September 26, 2023 Karen Hines
4 min read

One in two women gives up free examination

September 25, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Meteorites on Earth, when can the next impact occur?

September 25, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Medical specialists protested to the MIUR: “Training hours are non-existent and we are often in the operating room alone.” There are those who drop out of school

September 26, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sports justice is Aboudi’s idea to fix it. But Juventus has already paid

September 26, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

A revolution in photovoltaics: the arrival of panels that work even in the dark

September 26, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Behind the disappearance of 20,000 people in the “Alaska Triangle”

September 26, 2023 Samson Paul