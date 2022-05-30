Maxine Yates, cyclist forced to defend herself after winning a race fair: ‘I followed the rules’

2 minute. reading

Cycling the UK again in a snowstorm. After the case of Emily Bridges, a 21-year-old transgender cyclist who was banned from participating in the British Women’s National Olympic Championships, the case explodes Maxine Yatesuntil an investigation by British Cycling that she had won the race correctly, in a perfectly fair way, after complaints from other riders rained down.

Yates won the over-19 women’s class at the British mountain bike race in Fort William in early May, competing in the so-called “Expert” class, which is just below the elite level. British Licking suspended the participation of trans and non-dual cyclists in elite races in April, to make a “overhaul” of its trans inclusion policy. But Maxine Yates ran and won.

“Since I already had a license and wasn’t competing at the elite level, I was allowed to competeMaxine Yates told The Times.This is what British Cycling told me. I followed their advice step by step and am disappointed that British Cycling has now put me under investigation. I followed their rules“.

Bicycle rider Jane’s pagewho finished second behind Yates, formally complained to British Cycling, accusing the governing body of “They did not follow their instructions“.

On April 8, British Cycliste said it had suspended its non-binary and non-binary participation policy due to differences in licensing policies between the UK’s governing body and Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the sport’s global governing body.

The words that came after the decision to allow the passing cyclist Emily Bridges To compete at the elite level. Drenched in criticism, British Cycling made a sudden turn, blocking the participation of bridges, who publicly declared herself to be a transgender woman* in October 2020, and denied her participation in the British Omnium National Championship on April 2. This would have been her first women’s race after competing in the men’s races throughout 2021. Bridges still meets British Cycling’s trans and non-binary fitness policy, which requires trans cyclists* to take a certain amount of testosterone for 12 At least a month, before being able to compete in the women’s competition category.

