Rabiot responds to Juve and Milan offer

“Adrian, Milan» . Mother Veronique could also have started this way in her meeting with her son during the day of rest that she had granted him. Deschamps To the team. And Adrian, that would be Rabiot, He must have made a suspicious face. On the other hand, Rabiot has been living in a state of doubt for at least six months, since he started buying time with Juventus and with the whole world that he was looking for.

Rabiot has not yet provided an answer to Juventus, who expected this before the European Championship. And in fact Juventus He acts like he’s not there. I closed the door. Douglas Louise And it is closed for Hevren Thuram. Briefly, Giuntoli He buys midfielders like there’s no tomorrow. In fact, it is as if there were no rabbits.

For goodness sake, show for Rabiot Always valid: Two more years with a slight increase in salary thanks to the growth decree that is always valid for him. But at this point Juventus She doesn’t have to wait forever.

And Milan? That’s right Milan! Milan rejected an offer, but economically they couldn’t convince Rabiot. And what if it increased? Well, that remains to be seen. Rabiot said in Italy for him there is only there Juventus He was waiting for an offer from the Premier League, which has not arrived yet. And time is running out…