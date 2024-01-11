Maurizio Lupini's plea for victims of Tg1, aka Laurentia: “The truth is out”

The Acca Laurentia Massacre is still without perpetrators. Maurizio Lupini, one of the three survivors, speaks years after the massacre in front of the MSI headquarters on 7 January 1978. Lupini was interviewed by Tg1, on whose microphones he reconstructed what happened that evening, in which Franco Piconzetti, Francesco Chiavata and Stefano Reggioni were killed. “We leave the premises with the pitch completely dark – Lupini says – I turn off the light, I start to pull the door back, the first shot goes off”. Then the memory reconstructs the most dramatic moments: “Francesco Ciavatta was still alive and asked me for help because everything was burning – Lupini recalled – there were already bloodstains on the floor. At that moment I could say that I became a man”.

From that moment, a fight began with dozens of deaths. “Then a butcher shop exploded – Lupini continues – practically 70 children whose dreams and futures were destroyed. On both sides. It is a duty to remember these children. But it ended with a Roman salute. This massacre was hurriedly archived. I will. Ask the commission of inquiry: we only know the truth. We want.”