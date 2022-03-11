Maserati Grecale: Here it is without the veil

Let’s take a peek – View file Maserati Grecal It is scheduled for March 22nd. A few days after the event they appeared Instagram Some shots you can see without blur. The proportions are those of a sporty SUV, with a neat body, a sloping roof and a tailgate protruding from the rear window. At the front, generous headlights, a large grille with a trident symbol in the center and three air intakes (one lower and two sides) stand out. The shape of the hood is aggressive as well, where you can see a central rib. At the rear, you can see the intake area, inside which are located the tailpipes, and the two horizontally developed headlights, connected by chrome plating. In the footage you can also see the integrated steering wheel, slightly cut off at the bottom.

advanced frame – The Maserati Grecal It is built on the Giorgio platform (like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio) and has the following dimensions: 485 cm in length, 195 in width and 167 in height. The engineers’ interest in finding a compromise between comfort and sporty performance led to the adoption of an improved suspension consisting of a four-spoke system at the front and a multi-link at the rear, linked with pneumatic-type springs. All versions will be all-wheel drive, with an electronically controlled mechanical self-locking rear differential, which will be optional on less powerful variants. The trim levels should be three: GT, Modena and Trofeo.

Normal, sport or electric – As for the engines Maserati Grecal A 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower, combined with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system, is practically evident. This will be followed by the Sport version equipped with a 3.0 V6 Nettuno engine with 500 hp, and in 2023 the electric version with a 90 kWh battery and 800 V charging system. Prices are from about 75,000 euros.