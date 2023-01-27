January 27, 2023

Maria Cristina Ventura’s lifeless body was found after 5 days of searching

Noah French January 27, 2023 1 min read

Maria Cristina Ventura’s quest ended in the worst possible way, A 70-year-old former psychologist living in Montegobiolo went missing during a heavy snowfall. It struck last weekend in Walmarechia. On Friday 27 January at 4pm the Alpine rescue team of the Guardia de Finanza of Rocarasso identified the lifeless body with a special dog used to find missing persons in the snow. From the first discoveries, the remains were found about 200 meters from the woman’s house located in Pesano, almost a kilometer from the main road. The coroner intervened on the spot and efforts are being made to recover the dead body with proper identification. Rescuers, coordinated by the fire brigade, remained there for six days Alpine recovery of Emilia-Romagna, including XII speleological representatives of the Serre and CarabinieriThey examined the snowdrifts surrounding the shack where the 70-year-old man lived with nearly fifty dogs and cats and other animals..



The lifeless body of Maria Cristina Ventura was found

