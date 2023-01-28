January 28, 2023

A shower of opinions and criticism about Matteo Messina Tenaro, then clarity

Noah French January 28, 2023 2 min read

Vittorio Feltri inundated with criticism on social media after tweeting about Matteo Messina Tenaro

Matthew Messina Money, If he was a murderer, why was he not identified and reported in the village where he lived? The tweet was captioned Vittorio Feltri And unleashed a media firestorm on the journalist.

