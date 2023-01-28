A shower of opinions and criticism about Matteo Messina Tenaro, then clarity

I deal with various topics around the world of politics, news and entertainment on a daily basis. While the “historical” eye is turned toward the past and the “curious” eye toward the future, greed for all that is present.















“Matthew Messina Money, If he was a murderer, why was he not identified and reported in the village where he lived? The tweet was captioned Vittorio Feltri And unleashed a media firestorm on the journalist.

Feltri’s Criticisms and Clarification: “Mine is a Provocation”

The ‘chirping’ of an amen was much commented on on social media. Many users who criticized Feltry strongly felt that such a position was inappropriate and inappropriate.

After the confusion, Feltry clarified in a second tweet that his comment was meant to be provocative and not to question mob bosshood. Murderer. A clarification that cleared doubts about what was revealed just before.

If Messina Tenaro was a murderer, why was he not identified in the village where he lived? — Vittorio Feltri (@vfeltri) January 27, 2023

“I clarify once – the journalist explained, always writing ‘chirps’ on social networks -. It was my deliberate impulse as a journalist to underline that Matteo Messina Tenaro was a murderer and he should have been caught very soon in the village”.

Feltre lashed out at his attackers on social media

Feltri later wrote two more controversial and provocative tweets. In one, he took it out on his attackers and called on them to answer his question, “don’t argue like fools”.

So the journalist: “If a murderer like Messina Tenaro lived in a small town, how come no one, I mean no one, bothered to report his presence? Answer my question instead of arguing like idiots.”

felt against centre-left governments

Feltri attacked administrators in recent years when the center-left took part: “Centre-left governments have never been able to. Arrest Messina Tenaro Incompetent individuals or perhaps accomplices, more likely”. Another questionable comment that has sparked other controversies on the Internet.



