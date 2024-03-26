Mara Venier, the farewell came without warning: no one expected it | The unfortunate truth

Farewell Mara Venere, this time it's true. Arriving unexpectedly and unexpectedly, here's what really happened.

She is the Sunday Queen, who has reigned unchallenged for nearly thirty years, though not always in a row. Mara Venere He has a profession closely related to Sunday in.

A program that saw her at its helm on different dates, from 1993 to 1997, then from 2001 to 2003, from 2004 to 2006, in the biennium 2013-2014 and from 2018 to today.

From time to time the announcement comes that she is retiring from the stage, but she soon proves them wrong by returning to a job that she loves so much, and which gives her so much satisfaction.

Even during the pre-season press conference that is now being broadcast Zia Mara, as he is affectionately called by guests and many fans, announced that this would be his last. Will this be true this time?

Mara Venere: The Unexpected Farewell

Mara Venere In the usual press conference before the start of the new season Sunday in It was announced last September, according to what I reported Forget: “I am more convinced than ever that Sunday will be my last year. I don't think I'll finish this job, maybe I'll do something else. I've never had this many offers since I reached retirement age, but Sundays are very busy. I work there ten months a year. “.

She says this commitment takes space from her family, her husband, her children and her grandchildren, to whom she would like to devote more time. Realizing that he has made this declaration over and over again, he admits: “This time I'm completely convinced that it's true, as Renzo Arbore, my partner of 15 years, who has taught me so much… If I'm here I owe it to him. He always tells me that you have to leave when you're high, not when you're down: that's what I would like “to do it.”

No one can imagine the truth

But if we don't know if this will truly be a farewell to TV, we know for a few years Mara Venere He said Goodbye to a few extra pounds Thanks to dieting due to a health problem. A few years ago, in 2018, A the people He revealed the reason for his apparent weight loss. Severe pain in her chest takes her to a cardiologist, who, after appropriate tests that turn up nothing, directs her to a nutritionist.

“I had to slow down a little, and he taught me, in addition to making me follow a diet, to eat healthy and varied without depriving myself of everything.” Tell and explain “I have excluded wine and sweets, but I eat carbohydrates, albeit in moderation, and I also allow myself some sherbet. However, it is necessary to try to move.”