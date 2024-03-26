Perla Fatero wins and Beatrice Luzzi takes second place

Perla Fatero won Big Brother. The seventeenth edition of the “Father of Reality Programs” crowned its queen at two in the morning between March 25 and 26, 2024, at the end of the session. Infinite direct. Enables the competitor to excel with 55% of broadcast TV preferencesThis surpassed her competitor, Beatrice Luzzi, who stopped at 45%, by 10 points. At the moment of the announcement in the studio, Fatero exploded Tears of joy Saying: “Thank you, I salute everyone, and I still can’t believe it!”

“Two warriors, two women I knew Responding to life's challengesÂ», these are the words used by commentator Cesara Bonamisi for the first and second places. Instead, host Alfonso Signorini praised the show A mass of votes Which achieved both: “Showing all the affection that the audience has for you and the program.” The third was Chef Rosie Clittle, Fourth, Simona Tagli. Perla Fatero was born in Angre, in the province of Salerno, on December 28, 1997 and is 26 years old. When it was time to turn off the lights in the Cinecittà house, the winner looked around excitedly, remembering all the emotions she had experienced. including Getting close to her ex-boyfriend Mirko Brunetti.

Varys' prodigy, the only 'art' he excels at is goal shooting: Rating 4 Federico's model is everything a Big Brother should be: Rating 8 Beatrice Luzzi, the queen who never lost her crown: Vote 10 Garibaldi “primitive weather vane”, insignificant and characterless: rating 3+ Anita, the feisty spoiled brat, has more 'fans' than her own heart: Rating: 3 See also Luca Pieteri, Professor of Amici to 12 cycles of chemotherapy: how they are reduced today Fiordaliso and Mugeni, two lighthouses at night: rated 8.5 From Giselda to Vittorio, those things we would gladly do without: Rating: 5 Perla, Mirko and Greta This triangle was a gas chamber: Rating 3-

The couple had taken part in the last edition of “Temptation Island” and were Separate outlet: He left his partner after five years of relationship, and left the program with her The glamorous Greta Rossetti. The three participants found themselves living within the walls of the “Father of Reality Television.” triangle Which brought luck to Perla Fatero, like the endless comparisons between us and Mirko. In the end, as many fans had hoped, the two got back together.