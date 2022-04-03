MotoGP, LIVE Warm Up MotoGP Argentina: minute by minute live news

Today’s warm-up at Termas di Rio Hondo will be really special, as it will last 40 minutes. A decision made by Dorna to allow MotoGP teams to make up for part of the time lost on Friday And maybe try setup solutions that we didn’t get a chance to try yesterday on our own, which were cumbersome between FP1 and FP2 and qualifying.

In first place today will start Alex Espargaro, who gave a great web site to the Noale Factory, While his partner Maverick Vinales certainly wasn’t watching and he was able to hit the second row with a fifth which means a lot. Maverick is taking action at the RS-GP and said after the warm-up in Indonesia that he feels ready to push hard. Now we can see how right Vinales, who looked completely relaxed yesterday in Aprilia.

It will be a basic warm-up for Pecco Bagnaia, Yesterday was left out of Q2 and in general very slow all day. The Ducati rider at the moment appears to be the shadow of the 2021 final ruler and he must undoubtedly breathe life into a great race to silence everyone and assert that he could be the phenomenon that convinced Ducati to renew his contract for another two years.

