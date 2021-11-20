November 21, 2021

Fiorentina - AC Milan 3-2: Ibrahimovic's double | live news

At 8.45 pm there is Fiorentina – Milan at the Artemio Franchi stadium. Follow with us, live broadcast, the approach of the Pioli Rossoneri team to the match.

74 ‘

– November 20

Inside Bin Nasser Tonali Co..

69′

– November 20

they change

For Fiorentina: in Gonzalez and Castroville in Caligon and Bonaventura.

67′

– November 20

Goal

Oh my God Ibrahimovic!!! – Rafael Liao’s deep ball to Theo Hernandez on the left, low cross and Ibrahimovic bags!

62 ‘

– November 20

Goal

Oh my God Ibrahimovic!!! – Zlatan recovers the ball in the area and kicks for strength.

60′

– November 20

Goal

Fiorentina goals. Long ball for Vlahovic, who skips Tatarosano and falls into the empty net.

57 ‘

– November 20

they change

Inside Giroud, Florenzi and Messias by Brahim Diaz, Callulu and Salemaker.

53 ‘

– November 20

After a series of bouncing balls, Rafael Liao tried to turn off the ledge, the ball still flying over the crossbar!

52 ‘

– November 20

Low ball for Calligon who attempts a heel shot, but hits it poorly. Tatatusanu curls up and freezes.

51 ‘

– November 20

Very occasionally to Ibrahimovic on the bank of Rafael Liao: he stops and turns with his left hand, we are still out of the mustache.

– November 20

Goal

first half

– November 20

The brilliant first half ended with Fiorentina leading 2-0. At first he sent a duck from Tatarusanu with the help of Gabbia a violin forward, then a lot of Milan who, however, did not find the equalizer that could have been more than he deserved. In the minute of extra time Sabonara invents an amazing goal and doubles down.

– November 20

Goal

Thus ends the first half.

45 + 1′

– November 20

Goal

Fiorentina goals. An amazing shot of Saponara lays it under the crosshairs from the ledge. This time, Tatarusano is blameless.

45′

– November 20

I reported one minute of recovery.

44 ‘

– November 20

Rafael Liao tried again in a slightly lopsided fashion, but a weak shot deflected again into a corner kick.

42 ‘

– November 20

A resounding opportunity for Milan! A cross as Gayer on Ibrahimovic’s head who puts it but touches the post!

37 ‘

– November 20

Bonaventura collects a ball at the edge of the area and tries to shoot it low, but the ball is too wide.

35 ‘

– November 20

Once again, Rafael Liao gets off by Kajer very well, resisting defenses and kicks, but was rejected by a corner kick by one of the defenders.

29′

– November 20

Nice move all by Milan, with Rafael Leao arriving in front of goal, but without kicking.

21′

– November 20

Serpentine by Rafael Leao, who does it all on his own and kicks from outside, this time Terracciano must take a corner kick.

20′

– November 20

Tonali recovers the ball on the trocar, reaches the limit and kicks hard, but Terracciano refuses with his fists.

17′

– November 20

Fiorentina is still dangerous with Vlahovic, who tries a header on a cross from the right, but sends it high.

15th’

– November 20

Goal

Fiorentina goals. At a corner kick, Tatarusanu loses the ball and leaves it there. Duncan arrives and enters.

6′

– November 20

Long pass for Rafael Liao who grabs the soft ball in a delicious way. But then he loses the moment and when he kicks he gets hit back.

5′

– November 20

Occasions

The goal was canceled for Ibrahimovic for offside.

– November 20

Goal

kick start from Fiorentina Milan: The first ball played by Viola.

It could be a huge victory, Pioli said at a news conference yesterday. The Rossoneri are looking for three points that would guarantee another week at the top of the standings, with two excellent options: either alone or +10 on the Nerazzurri, given the direct confrontation between Napolite and Inter fans. However, the match between Fiorentina and Milan is always a very difficult match. The Rossoneri know they can do well and come with some schisms, but Viola does the same. Now you have to try to lift those three heavy points and take them home.

+++ FIORENTINA-MILAN, OFFICIAL COLLECTIONS +++

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano, Odriozola, Venotti, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Alley, Vlahovic, Saponara. Available: Rosati, Ceruvolini, Frison, Terzec, Amrabet, Castrovilli, Melih, Distefano, Nico Gonzalez, Montino, Sutil. athe coach: Italian.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Tătărușanu; Kalolo, Keir; Gabbia, Theo-Hernandez; Tonali, Casey; Saelemaekers, Brahim, Diaz, R. Leão; Ibrahimovic. Available: Mirante, Desplanches, Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Romagnoli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Kruni, Messias, Giroud, Pellegri. trainer: Bewley.

+++ FIORENTINA-MILAN LIVE: NEWS OF THE DAY +++

Fiorentina AC Milan, Calolo: “We are ready. We all feel like an angel”

Pierre Kalolo, the Rossoneri player, spoke to “Milan TV” before the match between Fiorentina and Milan at the “Franchi” stadium. These are the statements

Fiorentina AC Milan, Tatarusano X from the match: the numbers with Viola

Ciprien Tatarosano, Milan goalkeeper, played for three seasons in the Fiorentina shirt. Here’s the purple roman numerals

FIORENTINA V AC MILAN, official lineups: PLAY GABBIA, KESSIE CAPTAIN

Fiorentina official squad – AC Milan, Serie A match round 13 2021-2022. Choices by Vincenzo Italiano and Stefano Pioli

FIORENTINA-AC MILAN, could have been the best

There is a strange fact regarding the two teams who will be facing each other tonight

Fifth Fiorentina could reach AC Milan, the 16th away winner in 2021

Incredible numbers for Milan in 2021 away from the Giuseppe Meazza stadium

Fiorentina AC Milan, Nosotti: “Diaz and Leo must hurt Viola”

The words of journalist Marco Nosotti about AC Milan players

Fiorentina, AC Milan, on the go is tougher than ever: the data

Tonight there will be a complicated Fiorentina vs Milan match. Historically, with the devil away, the viola often prevailed

Fiorentina vs AC Milan, the Rossoneri have only 2 defeats in the last 11 challenges

Positive data for the Rossoneri before the match between Fiorentina and Milan tonight. Here are the loss statistics in detail

Fiorentina AC Milan, history says victories and many goals: the data

Tonight there will be Fiorentina – Milan, a difficult challenge, but historically smiling for the Rossoneri. This is the number that says wins and many goals

AC Milan and Ibrahimovic join a private team

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined the White Truffle Ambassadors squad at San Miniato.

Milan, Comte: “Three-way race with Napoli and entry”

New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has spoken of the title struggle in Serie A, in which he sees Milan among the champions.

AC Milan Social Club – Maldini and Masra at the Coverciano Football Museum

Before tonight’s match, Maldini and Massara, directors of AC Milan, visited the Football Museum: photos posted on Twitter

Fiorentina AC Milan, Embalomeni: “You must play VIOLAS with pride”

Former footballer Stefano Empalomeni talked about the match between Fiorentina and Milan in the 13th round of the Italian Serie A League 2021-2022 scheduled for tonight.

Fiorentina – Milan, 32,000 spectators are expected in “France” | News series

Fiorentina – Milan, the match of the 13th round of the Italian Serie A 2021-2022, is considered a real big match by the fans of “Franchi”

Fiorentina AC Milan, Bancaro: “Leo Vlahovic’s men’s match is possible”

Giuseppe Bancaro, a former Fiorentina and Milan player, spoke about the match scheduled for tonight at 8.45 pm in “Franchi”.

Fiorentina AC Milan, Pezzella: “Pioli? Here is his secret”

German Pezzella, the former Fiorentina defender, spoke about Stefano Pioli in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

Fiorentina, former Bonaventura: “I gave everything for AC Milan”

Former AC Milan midfielder Bonaventura gave an interview to DAZN

Galliani: “It’s great AC Milan. He can fight for the Scudetto”

Adriano Galliani talks about AC Milan’s chances of winning the Scudetto

FIORENTINA V AC MILAN, a challenge in the middle between Bonaventura and Tonali | newsletter

La Gazzetta dello Sport, in light of Fiorentina’s match against Milan this evening, focuses on the match between Jacques Bonaventura and Sandro Tonali.

Milan Accidents: What They Have and Recovery Times Not Available

There are many injuries in Milan: Stefano Pioli has never managed to get the same team twice in a row. the point

Fiorentina AC Milan and Brahim Daz once again in the Triquarte team

Brahim Diaz, the Rossoneri player, returns to Fiorentina – Milan, the match that will be played tonight at the Franchi stadium.

AC Milan on social media – all numbers for the Florence flight | newsletter

Through a post on Twitter, Milan published all the numbers for tonight’s match against Fiorentina in Franchi

AC Milan, Tomori problem. PIOLI believes in training news

Several news at Rossoneri’s house in view of Fiorentina-Milan tonight. Pioli must face injuries again

Fiorentina, AC Milan, Possible lineups: Problems in defense | Video

Here is the possible Rossoneri line-up with Fiorentina and Milan, the match that will be played tonight at Stade Franchi. Here is the video

Milan, this is Tomori’s first seasonal absence

Heavy defection for Milan losing Fikayo Tomori due to trip to Florence: It is the defender’s first absence of the season

Fiorentina AC Milan, Tomori not available: Reason for opportunity

This is the reason for Tomori’s absence

AC Milan, Rafael Leo Key: Ready: Contract renewal

Rafael Liao is increasingly important. Contract renewal is ready.

Fiorentina AC Milan, call up Pioli: There is no Tomori

Here is the list of players called up by Stefano Pioli. There is no Tomori

Fiorentina V AC Milan, Malik Ibrahimovic: The Swedes want compensation

Zlatan Ibrahimovic must play against Viola from the first minute

Fiorentina AC Milan Possible lineups: Malik Ibrahimovic

Here are the possible line-ups between Fiorentina and Milan, the match that will be played tonight

friends ‘PianetaMilan.it‘, tonight, in Raw 20:45, will be disputed Fiorentina-MilanThe match is valid for the thirteenth day Serie A 2021-2022. Follow us on He lives from the match. waiting, however, live text Rossoneri match Stefano PioliHere is all the news of the day, minute by minute, so as not to miss anything in the awaited match on the field.Artemio Franchi“.

