Fiorentina – AC Milan 3-2: Ibrahimovic’s double | live news

74 ‘ 22:21 – November 20 Inside Bin Nasser Tonali Co.. 69′ 22:16 – November 20 For Fiorentina: in Gonzalez and Castroville in Caligon and Bonaventura. 67′ 22:14 – November 20 Oh my God Ibrahimovic!!! – Rafael Liao’s deep ball to Theo Hernandez on the left, low cross and Ibrahimovic bags! 62 ‘ 22:09 – November 20 Oh my God Ibrahimovic!!! – Zlatan recovers the ball in the area and kicks for strength. 60′ 22:07 – November 20 Fiorentina goals. Long ball for Vlahovic, who skips Tatarosano and falls into the empty net. 57 ‘ 22:04 – November 20 Inside Giroud, Florenzi and Messias by Brahim Diaz, Callulu and Salemaker. 53 ‘ 22:00 – November 20 After a series of bouncing balls, Rafael Liao tried to turn off the ledge, the ball still flying over the crossbar! 52 ‘ 21:59 – November 20 Low ball for Calligon who attempts a heel shot, but hits it poorly. Tatatusanu curls up and freezes. 51 ‘ 21:58 – November 20 Very occasionally to Ibrahimovic on the bank of Rafael Liao: he stops and turns with his left hand, we are still out of the mustache. 21:52 – November 20 first half 21:40 – November 20 The brilliant first half ended with Fiorentina leading 2-0. At first he sent a duck from Tatarusanu with the help of Gabbia a violin forward, then a lot of Milan who, however, did not find the equalizer that could have been more than he deserved. In the minute of extra time Sabonara invents an amazing goal and doubles down. 21:37 – November 20 Thus ends the first half. 45 + 1′ 21:35 – November 20 Fiorentina goals. An amazing shot of Saponara lays it under the crosshairs from the ledge. This time, Tatarusano is blameless. 45′ 21:34 – November 20 I reported one minute of recovery. 44 ‘ 21:34 – November 20 Rafael Liao tried again in a slightly lopsided fashion, but a weak shot deflected again into a corner kick. 42 ‘ 21:31 – November 20 A resounding opportunity for Milan! A cross as Gayer on Ibrahimovic’s head who puts it but touches the post! 37 ‘ 21:26 – November 20 Bonaventura collects a ball at the edge of the area and tries to shoot it low, but the ball is too wide. 35 ‘ 21:24 – November 20 Once again, Rafael Liao gets off by Kajer very well, resisting defenses and kicks, but was rejected by a corner kick by one of the defenders. 30′ 21:19 – November 20 See also Eleonora Camisa joins the University of Arkansas team The Rossoneri counterattacks again with Rafael Liao trying this time to put her down, but Terracciano extends and puts her in a corner. 29′ 21:17 – November 20 Nice move all by Milan, with Rafael Leao arriving in front of goal, but without kicking. 21′ 21:10 – November 20 Serpentine by Rafael Leao, who does it all on his own and kicks from outside, this time Terracciano must take a corner kick. 20′ 21:09 – November 20 Tonali recovers the ball on the trocar, reaches the limit and kicks hard, but Terracciano refuses with his fists. 17′ 21:06 – November 20 Fiorentina is still dangerous with Vlahovic, who tries a header on a cross from the right, but sends it high. 15th’ 21:03 – November 20 Fiorentina goals. At a corner kick, Tatarusanu loses the ball and leaves it there. Duncan arrives and enters. 6′ 20:55 – November 20 Long pass for Rafael Liao who grabs the soft ball in a delicious way. But then he loses the moment and when he kicks he gets hit back. 5′ 20:53 – November 20 The goal was canceled for Ibrahimovic for offside. 20:49 – November 20 kick start from Fiorentina Milan: The first ball played by Viola.

It could be a huge victory, Pioli said at a news conference yesterday. The Rossoneri are looking for three points that would guarantee another week at the top of the standings, with two excellent options: either alone or +10 on the Nerazzurri, given the direct confrontation between Napolite and Inter fans. However, the match between Fiorentina and Milan is always a very difficult match. The Rossoneri know they can do well and come with some schisms, but Viola does the same. Now you have to try to lift those three heavy points and take them home.

+++ FIORENTINA-MILAN, OFFICIAL COLLECTIONS +++

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano, Odriozola, Venotti, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Alley, Vlahovic, Saponara. Available: Rosati, Ceruvolini, Frison, Terzec, Amrabet, Castrovilli, Melih, Distefano, Nico Gonzalez, Montino, Sutil. athe coach: Italian.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Tătărușanu; Kalolo, Keir; Gabbia, Theo-Hernandez; Tonali, Casey; Saelemaekers, Brahim, Diaz, R. Leão; Ibrahimovic. Available: Mirante, Desplanches, Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Romagnoli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Kruni, Messias, Giroud, Pellegri. trainer: Bewley.

+++ FIORENTINA-MILAN LIVE: NEWS OF THE DAY +++

friends 'PianetaMilan.it', tonight, in Raw 20:45, will be disputed Fiorentina-Milan, The match is valid for the thirteenth day Serie A 2021-2022.