August 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Wta Toronto, Serena Williams returns and wins the match after a year

Mirabelle Hunt August 9, 2022 2 min read

Toronto Canada) – More than a year after his last injury on a tennis court in Paris in June 2021, Serena Williams She returned to win by defeating the Spaniard 6-3 6-4 Nuria Barezas Diaz, number 57 in the world, in a first-round match of the “National Bank Open”, the WTA 1000 tournament with a prize pool of $2,697,250 on the Toronto concrete stage. The former No. 1 seed in women’s tennis, who is now almost 41 (it will be September 26), played with tape on her face, on the cheekbone under her right eye, to relieve the discomfort caused by chronic sinusitis. This is a requirement for her in training and in matches. Now his next match will be against the winner of the showdown between Belinda Pensicnumber 12 in the world, and Teresa MartinkovaNo. 71. “I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m getting close to it Williams comments after meeting her. I can’t wait to get to this light. I love playing and being on the field, it’s great, but I can’t keep it forever. Sometimes you just want to enjoy the moment and do your best.”. Also in the first round of the “National Bank Open” in Toronto, the 28-year-old left-hander from Florence was eliminated in the first round. Martina TrevisanThe world number 26, who lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 after more than two hours of fighting against the Brazilian Beatrice Haddad Maya.

