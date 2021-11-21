November 21, 2021

Alpine skiing, when are the next races? Travel to America in Killington and Lake Louise! Program, schedules and TV – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt November 21, 2021 2 min read

The Alpine Ski World Cup pays homage to Levi (Finland) as we witnessed the first slalom race of the season, as far as the female sector is concerned, ready to land in North America. After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, in fact, the White Circus is making a comeback beyond the Atlantic.

Men sharpen their guns before the weekend in Lake Louise (Canada) while women embark on a voyage in Killington (US). As for the male white circus, in the Alberta area, we’ll see “Jet-Men” participate in two races and a Super-G race. Moving on to the women’s sector, the skaters will be on stage in Vermont, for two technical auditions, a giant and a slalom. Important points are at stake in the first part of the season, also in light of the second phase of the North American journey.

on TV The Killington and Lake Louise races will be broadcast by Raisport (227 and 57 dgt) and Eurosport, while coverage will also be guaranteed in live broadcasts by RaiPlay, Eurosport Player and Discover+. OA Sport will, as always, bring you a live written broadcast of all the races.

World Cup 2021 ALPINE SKI Program

Friday 26 November

20.00 Descent to Lake Louise for men

Saturday 27 November

4:00 pm First round of the Killington Women’s Giant
7.00 pm Second round of women’s giants Killington
8.15pm Men’s Landing #2 Lake Louise

Sunday 28 November

3.45pm First round of the Killington Women’s Slalom
6.45 p.m. Round two of the Killington Women’s Slalom slalom
8.15 p.m. Super G Lake Louise for men

