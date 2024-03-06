Manchester City – Copenhagen 2-1: Live commentary

Where the match will be held: Stadium: Al-Ittihad Stadium

City: Manchester

Capacity: 55,000 spectators19:54

The starting lineup was announced and the players warmed up19:54

The first half begins.21:01

Offside. Peter Ankersen (Copenhagen) tries to pass a long ball, but Elias Achouri is in an offside position.21:01

4' Corner kick for Manchester City. Corner kick taken by Elias Gellert (Copenhagen)21:05

5' Goal! Manchester City 1, Copenhagen 0. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) shoots with his right foot from the middle of the penalty area into the upper right corner. Cross pass from Julian Alvarez from a corner kick.21:05

9' Snapshot blocked. Left-footed shot by Oscar Pope, Manchester City player, from the middle of the penalty area. With assistance from Josko Gvardiol.21:09

9' Corner kick for Manchester City. Corner kick taken by Denis Favreau (Copenhagen).21:09

9' Rodri (Manchester City) hit the crossbar with a header from the right side of the six-yard area. Cross pass from Julian Alvarez from a corner kick.21:09

9' Goal! Manchester City 2, FC Copenhagen 0. Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) shoots with his right foot from a very narrow angle on the left, an almost impossible goal! Under the upper left corner of the corner.21:09

12' The match was temporarily stopped, Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) due to injury.21:12

13' The race resumes.21:13

15' Corner kick for FC Copenhagen. Corner kick taken by Rodri (Manchester City).21:15

16' A failed attempt. William Klem (Copenhagen) left-footed shot from the middle of the penalty area is too high after a corner kick.21:16 See also L'Eroica, in its 25th edition, boom for foreigners, nearly 40% of 9,000 subscribers

20' Snapshot blocked. Left-footed shot by Erling Haaland, Manchester City player, from the middle of the penalty area. With assistance from Oscar Pope.21:21

20' Corner kick for Manchester City. Corner kick taken by Kevin Dix (Copenhagen).21:21

21' Corner kick for Manchester City. Corner taken by Victor Froholt (Copenhagen)21:21

21' Elias Gellert (Copenhagen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.21:21

21' Valo de Ruben Dias (Manchester City).21:21

27' Offside. Kevin Dix (Copenhagen) tries to pass a long ball, but Uri Oscarsson sneaks into the goal.21:28

29' Goal! Manchester City 2, Copenhagen 1. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) shoots with his right foot from the middle of the penalty area to the bottom right corner. With assistance from Uri Oscarsson.21:29

31' Denis Favreau (Copenhagen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:31

31' Valo de Erling Haaland (Manchester City).21:31

32' Snapshot blocked. A right-footed shot by Copenhagen player Elias Achouri from the goalkeeper's left side. With assistance from Peter Ankersen.21:33

32' Snapshot blocked. Right-footed shot by Denis Favreau, Copenhagen player, from outside the penalty area21:33

33' Offside. Elias Gellert (Copenhagen) tries to pass a through ball, but Elias Achouri is in an offside position.21:33

34' Snapshot blocked. Left-footed shot by Julian Alvarez, Manchester City player, from the left side of the penalty area. With the help of Erling Haaland.21:35

36' – Foul by Scott McKenna (Copenhagen).21:37

36' Oscar Pope (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.21:37

38' Elias Gellert (Copenhagen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.21:38 See also Mourinho, what a slap for Inter on Lukaku! Cannavaro and Vieri are also mentioned