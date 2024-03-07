March 7, 2024

Champions League, Real Madrid and Manchester City in the quarter-finals: qualified teams – Corriere.it

March 7, 2024

I Manchester city And the real madrid They are the other two qualifiers for the Champions League quarter-finals. Guardiola and Ancelotti's side eliminated Copenhagen and Leipzig respectively. The Citizens won 3-1, reaching the quarter-finals for the seventh year in a row, while the Blancos (who were based at the Bernabéu) finished their match 1-1, effectively taking a 0-1 lead in the first leg.

City e Real Therefore it is added to Bayern Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain Who have already secured their shift on Tuesday, March 5th. As for the final judgements, we will have to wait until next week, when Inzaghi's Inter and Calzona's Napoli also return to the field in midweek. The Nerazzurri won the first leg at the San Siro: 1-0 thanks to an Arnautovic goal. But the Azzurri stopped the Blaugrana against Maradona with a score of 1-1 (goals by Lewandowski and Osimhen).

Quarter-final draw

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draws for the 2023/24 Champions League will be made Friday 15 March at 12.00This is at the home of European football in the Swiss city of Nyon.

UEFA Champions League 2024, the teams qualified for the quarter-finals

Bayern Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester city
real madrid
Atletico Madrid / Inter
Barcelona / Naples
Arsenal / Porto
Borussia Dortmund / Eindhoven

