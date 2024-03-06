Juventus, with the defeat of Lazio, the Club World Cup closer: now Allegri supports Barcelona

Elimination of Lazio The Champions League is approaching Juventus To participate in the upcoming Club World CupInter Having already confirmed qualification for the new competition created by FIFA, the first edition of which will be in the summer of 2025, Italy still has to allocate only one of the two places available in Serie A. After this evening, it will not be Lazio.

Juventus is ahead even without cups. The Bianconeri, despite not participating in the Champions League in this edition, are actually in second place in the FIFA rankings. In order to achieve the near-impossible overtake, Lazio had to win the tournament: a scenario that was avoided, from Juventus' point of view, by the heavy defeat suffered by Sarri's Biancocelesti at the Allianz Arena. But behind Juventus there is Napoli, led by De Laurentiis.

Now Giuntoli supports Barcelona. Unlike Lazio, the Azzurri will need much less to catch up with Juventus. Meanwhile, after passing the round of 16: with a win and qualification to the quarter-finals, Calzona will be two minutes away. At that point, a win in the quarter-finals would be enough to overcome Old woman. According to the new methodology wanted by FIFA, in the final stage of the Champions League, two points are awarded for each win, one point for a draw, and one point for each progress in the competition. Currently, the standings are: Juventus 47, Napoli 42, Lazio 35. Let's remember that Milan, theoretically in the race at the start of the season, stopped at 41 points, even before FIFA clarified the classification criteria: matches played only in the Champions League.

The case of A.D.L. Later Controversy of Aurelio De Laurentiis who publicly called for Juventus to be excluded from the cups. Complex thesis to support: FIFA sent it back to sender. The Azzurri's owner is evaluating potential legal challenges, but for now, Napoli's first hope lies on the pitch. From Juventus from Barcelona.