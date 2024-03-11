Maisons du Monde, modern is “old”: wooden (and sustainable) inspirations for spring

The store is always a great source of inspiration for those who love to furnish their homes with a vintage touch.

There are many details and decorative objects that can be obtained from them “Houses of the world”. Whether it is about furniture and therefore furniture or accessories, the choice is really wide and satisfies many tastes. Especially those who want to give A special touch for your home You will definitely find the right answers to do this in this store.

Among the different methods that Houses of the world Offers that will satisfy the tastes of those who want to return to the past with elegance and elegance, there are Definitely the style behindwhich Nostalgia loves very much. It is a very welcoming style that will really satisfy all those who want to renew their environments in a very original way.

Furniture from the 60s and 70s, wallpapers but not only

This charming style behind It takes us back to a really fascinating historical period in terms of furnishings. Let's talk about Those years – the 1960s and 1970s – The houses are tastefully furnished but also in multiple colours. But we're also talking about very special wallpapers.

Retro styleespecially in the inspiration he suggests Houses of the world, prefers very special shades. In particular me Pastel colors, hence colors like yellow, blue and pink. These are the shades that adapt to every space and also bring a very cozy style to the environment. particularly Gray and yellow are a highly sought-after combinationand proposed byHouses of the world“, also with geometric prints and very simple furnishings that adapt to any home.

In short, it is stile behind Adds vintage touches, Using decorative upholstered chairs and simple, linear but functional tables. there “Houses of the world” The method teaches a true return to the origins. Here are some of the items the store offers that are specifically reminiscent of the style we've talked about so far. Just think of one Bonnetière wardrobe with yellow door, mirror and woven rattan.

Simplicity, functionality and classic style are the right words to describe this piece of furniture “Maison”. Woven rattan gives the whole a unique character and, at the same time, exalts Classic features of this wardrobe. Or what would be better than a Two-seater garden sofa made of recycled resin in rattan look and recycled polyester in terracotta colour. It is a stylish and resistant bench for your home's outdoor space. Rattan-effect recycled resin provides the captivating aesthetics of natural rattan.

Then again Rattan shelf. What could be better than adding a natural and bohemian touch to the space with this piece of furniture. Stylish and very functional, this shelf is perfect for displaying favorite items and adding a warm touch to your home decor. The simple, clean design is enriched with handcrafted finishes with an authentic look. Various shelves provide ample space to display books, plants, decorations and more.