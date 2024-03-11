Baseboards and window frames always full of dust? They are cleaned in hotels as follows: they will be like new

These are often the most difficult corners of the room to clean. However, there are techniques that can be used to make them shine.

How often do we find ourselves having to clean corners of our house that are not always easily accessible. Everything has been tried, but the result is not as expected. We're talking specifically about fittings and panels, Which may seem like it's easy to clean but that's not always the case.

Even if we try to always keep our home tidy and clean, there are always enemies lurking around us that we cannot escape from. Let's talk in Details of hostile dust a lot, Which lurks everywhere and makes our environment not always as clean as we would like. So how can we make baseboards and window frames, where dust is most concentrated, really clean?

Allergies and dust always lurk

We know that when you breathe in a lot of dust in an environment, obviously allergies are always there and ready to strike those who live there. Between respiratory problems, sneezing, and various rashes, you should always protect yourself. In particular there are those Hard-to-reach places to get rid of any existing dust.

The low body position we have to use to reach and clean baseboards or window frames is not good for our back and knees. But fortunately there is a “magic formula” widely used in hotels to make spaces clean that really allows you to do just that Clean fixtures and skirting boards in an instant. First of all you must have:

4 cups of hot water

1 cup of vinegar

1 tablespoon dishwashing liquid

Microfiber cloth

Why worry? The process is really very simple:

Pour water into the basin

Add detergent and vinegar

Mix for a few seconds

Use the microfiber cloth and soak it in the solution

Press it down a little and run it over baseboards and window frames as well

indeed it is Detergents and vinegar have two important roles. The first releases a pleasant scent, and the second prevents dust from regenerating. As for which mode to use to clean window frames and skirting boards, we recommend this Don't put yourself in “uncomfortable situations” Which causes pain and soreness later on, punishing our knees and back. So the secret is Tie the microfiber cloth around the end of the broom handle Then pass it on panels and window frames.

This is the secret to keeping your panels and fixtures always clean and quickly.