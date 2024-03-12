WhatsApp video call effects, here's how to get them (pianetacellore.it)

Let's discover together how to personalize video calls on WhatsApp with our fun effects.

WhatsApp It is one of the most widely used instant messaging applications in the world that provides a service that goes beyond the simple exchange of text messages, as you surely know. On the other hand, when it was launched in 2009, it became one of the major apps for communicating with friends and family, and since then, its rise has known no bounds. Today, in fact, using the Meta application, you can also make video calls with it Fun special effects. Let's discover together how to apply it.

WhatsApp, and more personalized video calls with effects

Over the years, WhatsApp has become the app of choice for millions of people, who use it to stay in touch with friends and family. In 2014, dead – which also owns Facebook and Instagram – decided to buy it, improve it more and more over time and include many additional functions that made it a 360-degree communications hub.

Among the various functions that WhatsApp has offered over the years, there are Video calls, available since 2016 which is one of the most popular features of the app. In fact, it allows you to communicate with regards With your distant connections, you feel closer, despite the distance.

However, video calls can be further customized with a very nice trick, which makes them even more fun: we're referring to effects.

How to apply effects: steps

Most users think that WhatsApp video calls can only be started from smartphones, but in reality, the feature is available even if you are using… WhatsApp Web.

In fact, the function supports group chats in which up to 32 users can participate, and they can be added by clicking on the “+' is located at the bottom of the screen.

One particularly fun aspect of WhatsApp video calling is the ability to add special effects.

Users with an Apple device running iOS can, in fact, start a video call, and open Control CenterTo determine Video effects Then choose from the various options available to customize the background.

For users AndroidHowever, the procedure is different: you actually have to go to SettingsTo determine Advanced Options And then Effects for video calls.

You can also personalize video calls further by assigning a specific ringtone to them: To do this, simply select Personal notificationspresent in every chat, by choosing the ringtone option.

Did you already know these tricks? If the answer is “no”, all you have to do is try it: this way you can start video calls, different from the usual, and certainly more personalized.