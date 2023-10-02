PS Stars: Sony’s campaign expands in October with new collectibles and challenges

Sony has revealed details of the contents of PlayStation Stars in October 2023, including collectibles and game campaigns. Let’s see all the details.

Let’s start with the six collectibles you can get in October. Sony has revealed that there will be special campaigns dedicated to Genshin Impact 4.1 players, which they will only have to complete to unlock collectibles. Instead, the fourth set is dedicated to Alan Wake 2 and will be enough to start the game when it’s available. Fifth place will be earned by obtaining the Scroll of Whirling Triumph Trophy in Monster Hunter Rise (as of October 5). Part 6 will be unlocked with the Herald of the Godrick Shard trophy in Elden Ring (as of October 26).

Gift Points are added for PS Plus Extra and Premium players who start one of the following games across the catalog: Friday the 13th, Inscryption, Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, The Evil Within, and Days Gone. At the first start during the month of these games you will get 50 points.