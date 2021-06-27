Lodi, there is no mask in the country with the eruption of the 700 delta variant. The organizers identified and reported

They arrived at 11pm on Saturday night and got off the train Kodokno They set off on the provincial road to get to the former quarry Geroletta a Malio, A city of 3 thousand inhabitants in the province of Lodi. Through social media, they made an appointment Rave Party In total violation of anti-Govt rules, unauthorized and not masked. Beyond 700 people, Often coming very young and important Northern Italy, Participated without them Masks And without anything In the distance In the crowd, in the countryAts In recent days, it has been confirmed that there have been three cases of delta variation in the outbreak of eleven infections. They left the ground on Sunday afternoon Bottles, List, Waste. The SearchMeanwhile, he identified and denounced some of the alleged organizers. Their position on the disputes of the case is examined by the judicial authority. At the same time, audio items were also seized.

When the participants in the rave arrived at the quarry, they parted Fence e Badlock And they kicked the party with loudspeakers and trucks carrying goods. About fifty at night Army And agents in between carabinieri, The police and the financial police are busy whether there are any riots or accidents. They, along with the mayor, Donte Sukassi, They tried to mediate Currently But I leave the area Participants They all refused to leave, saying they were against it Anti-Govt rules. Only on Sunday morning did participants decide to leave the area sooner than expected, combining the news of the delta eruption in the village with the 33-degree heat.

“There are still people out there, unfortunately now they are scattered everywhere, some of them Drunk Oh Garbage And someone, a Malio, Has already informed people to the municipal playground for physical needs. We hope this will end soon, “said Quasi. Former quarry Geroletta In the 1990s it was subjected to anti-pollution measures by the police, who illegally dumped foundry waste containing aluminum.

