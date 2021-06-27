Romel Blinken: “Strong relationship between US and Italy”

Middle East, Fight Against Terrorism, G20, Italy-US Relations. US Secretary of State Anthony Blink Arrived in Rome with full assurance of a three-day voyage in Italy and global issues under the banner of the renewed activity of the Biden administration across the Atlantic. “Glad to be in Italy to underline the importance of Atlantic unity and the strong relationship between Italy and the United States,” he wrote on Twitter when he arrived in the Italian capital.

Meeting with the Israeli Foreign Minister

The head of US diplomacy met with the Secretary of State Luigi de Mio In Villa Madama. In the evening he will meet with the new Israeli Foreign Minister, Yer Lapid, The first direct confrontation between the new Netanyahu government and the US administration (Labyrinth will also see De Mayo and his colleague from Bahrain, the signatory of the Abrahamic treaties with Israel).

Loading …

Welcome to the Vatican

Will receive Blinkon on Monday 28th June Pope FranciscoDe Mayo will co-chair a meeting of the anti-ISIS coalition at a new exhibition in Rome: this is the first time Italy has hosted a coalition meeting in Washington, two years after its last appointment.

Closure in Modera

Tuesday 29 June Blingen closes Modera Participating in G20 foreign affairs under the Italian President. The Italian agenda is based on three pillars: people, the planet, prosperity. Hence the international response to the epidemic, the rapid recovery of the world economy based on the needs of the population, the most vulnerable, women and youth, and sustainable development to safeguard climate stability. Rome wants to achieve the renewed diversity of the Biden administration’s new approach to abandoning the isolation of the Trump era.