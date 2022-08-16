Tormena and Riva win in Belgium and United States inbox – Aostasports.it

Another ‘filotto’ by Gaia Tormena (Gs Lupi Valle d’Aosta) in the fifth stage of the Xc Elimnatori World Cup in Oudenaarde. Aosta Valley dominates the race since qualifying and in the final, winning the highest step of the podium, 1’58 “39, 1” 88 ahead of the German Marian Fromberger, 3 “71, the Swede Ella Holmegaard and, 4 ”96, the Dutch DD De Vries.

In the qualifications, the best time of Kia Dormena (58 “199), which is more than 2, in fact, the opponents in the same line, the same people who will participate in the final. In the quarterfinals, Astana (2’11 “62) Dutch player Elodie Kuijber (7/100) and Beating Belgium’s Aurelie Vermeer (7″ 47). In the semi-finals, Neroverte dei Lupi is still on top (2’04 ”72), De Vries (34/100), Belgian Liv Bijbers (3” 04) and Elodie Kuijber (8” 89). ) is ahead of them.

In the general classification, with 90 points obtained, Kia Dormena jumps to 405 points, digging into the abyss with the most immediate followers: Marian Fromberger (227), Brazilian Marcela Lima Matos (190) and Didi de Vries (190).

There are now four stages to the end of the World Cup, with long trips east planned over the next four weekends. On August 21, in Sakarya (Turkey); 28th, in Balangaraya (Indonesia); September 4th, in Leh / Ladakh (India) and ends on the 10th, back to Europe, in Paris (France).

After the Xc Eliminator, Kia Dormena also made Xcc her own, closing nine laps at the city track with an overall time of 10’20” 59″, ahead of Marian Fromberger (10’22” 39) and Elodie Kuijber (10′ 23″ 20) in a slow, tactical race. , was decided only in the final round, where the top five in the standings set the best lap times.

Enduro

A successful overseas trip by Sophie Riva (Ancelotti Factory Team) at Burke in Virgina (USA) for the fifth round of the Enduro World Series. Among women under 21, Sophie Riva took the top step of the podium (40’36”), ahead of Chile’s Paz Calo Fuentes (41’06”) and American Lauren Bingham (41’24”). In the general standings, Aosta Valley – three under her belt With the races – consolidating his second place, significantly reducing the gap from the head occupied by the Canadian Emmy Lahn, who collected points in four rounds.

Three stages to the end of the Ews: on August 20, Sugarloaf (Maine; USA); On September 17, in Crans-Montana (Switzerland) and, on September 24, in Loudonville (France).