Sailing, everything is ready for the World Micro Championships: the program starts today

The Micro World Championship It was presented in the Hall of Honor of the Palazzo Donini in Perugia with the presence of Massimo SeppiaciPresident of the Castiglionese Sailing Club; Piera SensiUmbria Region Officer from the Service, Sports, Tourism and Cinema Authority; Andrea Sacco, Sports Consultant of Castiglione del Lago; Aurelio Forsinian, Vice President of Kony Umbria; Lorenzo Carloliaan Italian Champion in the Microclass and Athlete of the Castiglionese Sailing Club; Stefano Copete From Mediolanum, the main sponsor of the event.

“Hosting the World Championships in Umbria is an important opportunity, not taken for granted but made possible thanks to the results obtained by our athletes and the confidence that Micro Class Italia has given us, bringing together Italian and local sailing crews, authorities and some sponsors. It is important both at the sporting and tourism level, as there will be in addition to the athletes, technicians, owners and family members of the various crews.” Massimo Seppiaci Which underlined the additional organizational effort of the Castiglionese Sailing Club which would have to pull the competing boats from their starting point to where the water is higher.

Aurelio ForcinianVice President Coni Umbria: “The location, organizational capacity and reception in the territory made it possible to host such an important event. The rest is the ability to be hospitable and connected. The tournament is an event that will leave its mark on sportsmanship and great tourism value. I extend my warmest congratulations to the organisers.”

Andrea SaccoCastiglione del Lago, Sport Advisor: “The Municipality of Castiglione del Lago has been declared the European Municipal Council for Sport 2022 and the World Championships is one of the most important sporting events we have planned. Despite the critical issues presented by the health status of Lake Trasimeno, the organizers have made an extra regulatory effort and for that I thank them. The cooperation with the municipal administration will go beyond the world championships because the Castiglionese sailing club is one of the highlights of our territory.”

Piera SensiThe Umbria region official from the Service, Sports, Tourism and Film Authority conveyed the greetings of Chancellor Paola Agabetti, who was absent on institutional grounds, and thanked the people involved in the event, including public and private sponsors who had allowed the World Championships to be completed.

Stefano Copete From Mediolanum, the main sponsor of the event, he explained that the company shares the life philosophy of the sport and that is why it chose to associate its name with the name of the sailing club.

Lorenzo CarloliaAnd finally, he clarified the technical data related to the exact class, according to which the length of the structure does not exceed 5.50 meters for all classes. The sails provided are 3: mainsail, jib, and sail, which must have a total area of ​​no more than 38 square metres.

the program subordinate Micro World Championship It states that on Saturday 23 July registrations and cargo inspections will be carried out on the boats, and on Sunday 24 July at 6 pm there will be an opening ceremony in front of the town hall of Castiglione del Lago. The boat races will start on Monday 25 July until Friday 29 July. The Awards Ceremony and winners’ announcement will always take place on Friday at 6pm, at the end of the final Regatta.